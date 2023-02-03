Read full article on original website
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
A Long Journey To An Uncertain End - Official Announcement Trailer
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a queer-inclusive narrative management space opera where you recruit eclectic crew members, explore the known - and unknown - galaxy, make choices to drive your journey, and escape the clutches of your abusive ex. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is launching on PC and other platforms in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Dark and Darker Patch Notes: Playtest 4 Changes Feb 2023
The Dark and Darker Playtest #4 is now live, and there are several new systems and features in place for this demo, including new party building tools and a solo adventurer experience. Below you'll find the Dark and Darker Patch Notes for the Dark and Darker Alpha #4 Playtest - although please note there may be additional changes not listed here.
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
How to Cast Spells
Want to try your hand at magic? The Dark and Darker Wizard and Cleric classes can use magical spells to damage opponents and help teammates. However, the spell tiers, spell memory, and cost limit mechanics are difficult to understand. Here’s how to cast spells in Dark and Darker. How...
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Gets Team Deathmatch, Reworked Class System, and More
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is dropping February 14th at 10 AM PT and this time, Apex is reworking quite a bit of its game in this massive update. A lot of this is what players have been asking for, for a long time so returning players and new players have a lot to look forward to. Here’s a sneak peek into what the next season will bring, with more details to come later this week.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Will Feature the Game's First IP Collaboration With Doomfist's One-Punch Man Skin
Overwatch 2 Season 3 will not only feature an Asian Mythology theme, a new Antarctica Control map, and a Valentine's Day-themed browser-based Overwatch Dating Simulator, but it will also see the game's first IP collaboration with Doomfist's One-Punch Man skin. Season 3 of Overwatch 2 will begin on February 7...
A Space for the Unbound - Official Accolades Trailer
Get another look at A Space for the Unbound in this latest trailer for the slice-of-life adventure game, available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A demo is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. A Space for the...
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
Mutants - Avoalet
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Avoalet, with entries...
Velkhana - Weakness, Tips, Armor
The monster Velkhana is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page is currently in...
Dark and Darker Playtest Feb 2023: Start Time and How to Play
Dark and Darker, an upcoming first-person PvPvE game, was first made available for Alpha playtesting in 2022. Following three previous playtests, the first Dark and Darker playtest of 2023 is set to run as part of Steam Next Fest, February 6 to 13. Dark and Darker Playtest Start Time. The...
Aussie Deals: Save Serious Galactic Credits on Jedi Survivor and Skywalker Saga, Reduced Resi 4 and More!
It's a fine day to save on sabering. As you probably already know, LEGO Skywalker Saga is the business, but did you also catch the 9 mins we showed of Jedi Survivor? In the race for GOTY 2023 it's looking like a contender strong enough to pull the ears off a gundark. The Resident Evil 4 remake is no slouch either. I have discounts here to ensure you aren't left with not enuff cash, stranger.
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wins the First Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games Category
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and its composer Stephanie Economou have won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. This first award for the video game music category comes at the 65th Grammys, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and...
Chapter 16 - Seashore Travels
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 16 - Seashore Travels. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event
The sky is alight with not just fireworks, but prizes of all sorts! Participate in the Starlit Sky Web Event to earn Mora and Primogems and to enter to join a prize draw for physical goodies such as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Playstation 5, or an iPad Mini 6. Collect all the Firework Cards before the end of the web event for your chance to get in on this massive Genshin Impact giveaway.
Shepherds Meadow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Shepherd's Meadow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
How to Zip to Anchor Points
To explore Athia's points of interest, you'll need to master Frey's magical parkour abilities. In fact, you won't be able to traverse most of the Forspoken's map until you obtain Tanta Sila's magic and unlock the Zip spell. This page explains everything you need to know about the Zip spell and how to use it on anchor points.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sell 18 Million Units
Update 02/07/2023: Nintendo has revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have now sold through more than 18 million units, with more than 20 million units sold to retailers. As revealed in Nintendo's latest earnings report, 18.2 million customers bought a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by the end of December 2022, up eight million from the previously announced ten million units sold as of November 23.
