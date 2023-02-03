ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 4

TC Andrews
4d ago

Sadly, people have to put their personal traumas on hold at work. After my mother died, I stopped into work to get something. Some stopped to talk to me to ask how I was doing. I broke down in tears. When I returned to work a couple of weeks later, I was told that crying at work was unacceptable; someone complained about it. If I didn't have children, I would have quit.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away

DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself.  We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I'm...
WISCONSIN STATE
Upworthy

Worker hilariously quits job after correcting manager's grammar in angry note

Bad grammar has always been a major turn-off. It makes you question every aspect of a person, whether at work, school, or on a date. Recently, a Reddit user who once worked at a gas station posted a letter written by their former boss that threatened to fire workers who supposedly weren't working hard enough. The post captioned, "How I quit my job at a gas station" had a photo of the letter in which the user had highlighted his boss' atrocious grammar and had added corrections right next to the words. The user also wrote that the boss wouldn't be able to pass an elementary-level assignment with that vocabulary.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My coworker stole money meant for disabled people

DEAR ABBY: I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids. Seven months have gone by and this person “still has the check” and hasn’t used the money for its intended purpose. They bought two “beater” cars and took a trip to New York City. I feel like I was duped. Should I call the hotline and let the foundation know my suspicions, or let it go? I feel that this person got away with what...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1117M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy