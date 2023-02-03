Read full article on original website
TC Andrews
4d ago
Sadly, people have to put their personal traumas on hold at work. After my mother died, I stopped into work to get something. Some stopped to talk to me to ask how I was doing. I broke down in tears. When I returned to work a couple of weeks later, I was told that crying at work was unacceptable; someone complained about it. If I didn't have children, I would have quit.
Reply(1)
3
Related
msn.com
Worker Fired Just 2 Hours Into First Day on the Job, Internet Says It’s Their Own Fault
A Redditor headed over to the site's AntiWork sub, a place where users on the platform go to share their employment gripes with bosses, workplace policies, low pay, and unrealistic expectations. Usually, it's a place where folks gather and discuss how badly they're getting screwed over by labor. Often many...
Male worker fired after 3 weeks for just being himself
It has become a trend. Recently slacked workers will share the final talk they had with managers. Or highlight how their day went after receiving the unfortunate news. This video is by TikToker Sam (@justsamisfinethanks).
Laid-off Employee Gets “Disrespectful” Work Request From Former Boss in Viral TikTok
A recently laid-off TikToker, Kiki (@kikirough) went viral on the popular social media platform after highlighting "the audacity" of a former employer who asked her to perform job tasks that no one else in the office knew how to complete. She highlighted her interaction with her former boss as an example of employers not treating their workers "like human beings."
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
FedEx fired a worker who was seen in a viral TikTok telling a Spanish-speaking customer to 'go back' to her country
"I ended up saying a racist comment and I'm deeply sorry," the former employee said in a TikTok she posted herself after the altercation.
Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job
A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away
DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself. We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I'm...
Woman left furious after passenger uses toilet four times during flight
When heading onto the plane for that holiday you've been waiting all year for, you want to be able to enjoy it. But if you haven't paid that little bit extra to book a seat, you find yourself hoping that you won't be matched with a middle seat. It is...
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
I was working toward a promotion at Amazon when my manager started emailing me about needing coaching. Now I'm worried about losing my job.
Amazon told a manager that they could earn a promotion. Now they suspect Amazon put them on a performance-improvement plan — and is pushing them out.
Upworthy
Worker hilariously quits job after correcting manager's grammar in angry note
Bad grammar has always been a major turn-off. It makes you question every aspect of a person, whether at work, school, or on a date. Recently, a Reddit user who once worked at a gas station posted a letter written by their former boss that threatened to fire workers who supposedly weren't working hard enough. The post captioned, "How I quit my job at a gas station" had a photo of the letter in which the user had highlighted his boss' atrocious grammar and had added corrections right next to the words. The user also wrote that the boss wouldn't be able to pass an elementary-level assignment with that vocabulary.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
Dear Abby: My coworker stole money meant for disabled people
DEAR ABBY: I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids. Seven months have gone by and this person “still has the check” and hasn’t used the money for its intended purpose. They bought two “beater” cars and took a trip to New York City. I feel like I was duped. Should I call the hotline and let the foundation know my suspicions, or let it go? I feel that this person got away with what...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Woman Defending Child Who Called Boyfriend's Niece Racial Slur Sparks Fury
The man's girlfriend told the niece it is "really important to forgive the boy who said that because he probably wasn't trying to be mean."
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Child-free woman horrified after being kicked out of by landlords over surprise pregnancy
A pair of landlords have decided to evict a child-free woman after they got pregnant, and are turning to Reddit to find out whether or not they're in the wrong for this decision.
"They Asked Why I Was Leaving And I Just Said Her Name": People Share Why Their Whole Staff Mass Quit A Job
"A coworker, whose brother owned the business and no one liked, got promoted to supervisor. It took him about 20 minutes before he started abusing his power."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1117M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4