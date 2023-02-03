Read full article on original website
Brian Wilson
4d ago
The Only ones that are going to be Hauled Out of Government Buildings are about 20 Republicans after Mr Smith goes to Washington with a Briefcase Full of Indictments !!!
walkerdog
4d ago
Anyone who purports to have a direct conversations with God is either delusional or a liar. Why doesn't she name these people? Would God be so vague as to not tell her names?
Trump Has Syphilis
4d ago
So God told her thousands would die but couldn't give her the location of the 11700 votes Trump is looking for?
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Where is Melania Trump?
Multiple outlets this week noted that former First Lady Melania Trump did not accompany her husband to his first 2024 campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend.
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Nostradamus' Dire Predictions for 2023: Antichrist, World War III, and the End of the Monarchy
As we’ve entered the new year, many people are wondering what the future holds. One person who is often consulted for predictions about the future is Nostradamus, a 16th-century astrologer who has been credited with foretelling significant events in history.
Trump Will 'Fold Like a House of Cards' to Avoid Prison: Kirschner
"He's going to be desperate to strike whatever kind of deals he can strike to minimize his exposure, ultimately, to prison," Glenn Kirschner said.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About
The former president's son retweeted a not-so-kind caricature of Donald Trump.
'Michelle Obama Is Really a Man': The Wildest MAGA Conspiracy Yet
The conspiracy theory has begun to resurface on social media and has been circulating since former President Barack Obama held office.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen shares whether he believes Donald Trump will face repercussions over New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into the Trump organization's business practices.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
Evangelical leaders appear to be stepping back from Trump — and the former president isn't happy.
Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said 'Pro-Life'
Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
