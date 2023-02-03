ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Patriots Hire Alabama’s Will Lawing, Joining O’Brien

The young coach has spent the past nine years working with the new Patriots OC.

After hiring Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator, the Patriots continue to fill out their offensive coaching staff. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports New England is hiring Will Lawing away from Alabama , joining O’Brien in a return to the NFL.

Lawing has worked with O’Brien for the majority of his coaching career, starting as a graduate assistant with Penn State in 2013. He then followed O’Brien to the Texans, where he spent seven seasons as an assistant including as the tight ends coach in 2019 and ’20. When O’Brien became Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Lawing joined the Crimson Tide as an analyst.

Lawing’s new position title is unclear, but New England tight ends coach Nick Caley has been interviewing for offensive coordinator jobs elsewhere .

O’Brien returns to New England where he spent five years as an offensive assistant from 2007 to ’11. He will replace Matt Patricia as the primary offensive play caller as New England had a disappointing season on that side of the ball in 2022.

