Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China Speaks Out After Another Spy Balloon Discovered
The Colombian air force identified the balloon in its airspace on February 3.
Russian Propagandist Shot in the Head Could Be 'Warning' to Wagner Leader
The man who claimed he was the creator of the "Z" sign that indicates support for Russia's war in Ukraine was shot over the weekend.
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Russia Loses 25 Tanks in Two Days As Video Shows Deadly Strike: Ukraine
The reported losses come as Russia is expected to launch a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
Marco Rubio Slammed for Fearing China Balloon not 'Trump Insurrection'
Ex-GOP strategist Steve Schmidt accused the Florida Republican of "fear-mongering" over the suspected spy balloon, which was shot down over the weekend.
Ukraine Mocks Russia With a HIMARS 'Good Night': 'Usually Means Farewell'
Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted a video demonstrating the rocket launcher's capabilities, which have been a key asset in Ukraine's defense against Russia.
Biden Blasted After Opening State of the Union With 'Minority Leader' Gaffe
Former President Donald Trump admonished Biden for his "big stumble on Schumer."
Trump Indictment Will Lead to 'Violent Attack,' Kirschner Predicts
Glenn Kirschner predicted indictments are "imminent" in a Georgia district attorney's probe into whether the former president violated state election laws.
Ex-U.S. General Casts Doubt Over Size of Putin's Newly Mobilized Army
Ben Hodges said on Monday that Russia's numbers could be inflated as part of a strategy to distract Ukraine to divert its resources.
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Russia Planning Rapid Offensive Before Leopard Tanks Reach Battlefield—ISW
An "enemy offensive can begin at any time after February 15," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said.
The Putin and Wagner Group Clash Is Coming to a Head
The Wagner Group's losses in Ukraine have been so great that some are now calling it a "suicide squad."
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Republicans Respond to Reports of Chinese Balloons During Trump Era
"China had too much respect for 'TRUMP' for this to have happened, and it NEVER did," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The Weight of NATO Tanks May Pose a Problem in Ukraine
Heavy NATO main battle tanks will "confine" the Ukrainian military, Newsweek has been told, but there are ways around this.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
