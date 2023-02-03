ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats and dogs rescued from frontline by Ukrainian volunteers

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Animal rescue volunteers in Ukraine have made it their mission to save cats and dogs that have been abandoned on the frontline.

Zoopatrul shared footage of their latest trip to "ghost town" Bohorodychne where they rescued animals "on the verge of survival."

Volunteers said the abandoned pets have no chance of surviving the conditions without help.

They say they have saved more than 1,000 cats and dogs from war and human cruelty, and have no intentions of stopping.

You can donate to the cause through their Patron page, and they also share updates on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

