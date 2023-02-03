“Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is a thought-provoking (if overly hopeful) exploration of faith, hope and how too often as a society we’re determined to make sense of things, even when certain dots just don’t end up connecting. It’s a feature that feels very 2023, with disinformation running rampant on social media and in the news. And in a way, the film feels like an extension of Shyamalan’s 2004 feature “The Village,” which saw him commenting on a post-9/11 America, yet it’s one that doesn’t seem to hit as hard.

