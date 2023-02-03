Read full article on original website
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
‘Yellowstone’ May Come to an End Due to Conflicts With Kevin Costner’s Western Movie ‘Horizon’ (Report)
Paramount+ ratings juggernaut “Yellowstone” is in jeopardy of coming to an end – or at least suffering the exit of series star Kevin Costner – according to multiple media reports Monday. Costner wants to free up more time to focus on his next western film, “Horizon,”...
Michael Bay to Make TV Directorial Debut With Bounty Hunter Action Series for Prime Video
Michael Bay will make his TV directorial debut in a bounty hunter action drama currently in development for Prime Video. Joe Barton will create, write and executive produce the action drama series, which hails from A+E Studios and Amazon Studios, while Bay directs and executive produces, TheWrap confirmed Tuesday. The...
George Clooney to Direct Showtime Political Thriller Series ‘The Department’
George Clooney will direct and executive produce a political thriller series for Showtime called “The Department,” which has been given a straight-to-series order by the network. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. The...
‘Rick and Morty’ Still Expected to Fulfill 70-Episode Order; Justin Roiland Was Less Involved in Recent Years
“Rick and Morty” is expected to fulfill its 70-episode order despite Adult Swim’s recent decision to cut ties with creator Justin Roiland, who has been charged with felony domestic violence related to an incident that first surfaced in a January 2020 criminal complaint. An individual with knowledge of...
‘Black Panther 2’ Breaks Streaming Record for Marvel Premiere on Disney+
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel movie premiere ever on Disney+ worldwide, based on hours streamed in the first five days, Disney announced Monday. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel made its streaming debut on Wednesday, including on Walt Disney streamer Disney+. Now, Disney is declaring that the film...
Barbra Streisand’s Long-Awaited Memoir to Be Released in November
Barbra Streisand’s memoir, which was first announced in 2015, is finally coming out from Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, on Nov. 7, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. “My Name Is Barbra,” which is also is the title of a 1965 Streisand album and television special, is 1,040...
Black Households Lift Netflix’s ‘You People’ to Top of This Week’s Streaming List | Charts
Peacock’s ”Poker Face“ and Amazon’s Prime Video’s ”Shotgun Wedding“ join the most-watched ranking. Netflix’s latest star-packed rom-com “You People” struck gold with audiences last week, earning the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts and knocking “That ’90s Show” down to the fifth most-watched spot, the latest Wrap Report highlights. And Black households really bolstered the movie’s numbers.
How M. Night Shyamalan’s Worldview Has Changed From ‘The Village’ to ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Commentary)
“Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is a thought-provoking (if overly hopeful) exploration of faith, hope and how too often as a society we’re determined to make sense of things, even when certain dots just don’t end up connecting. It’s a feature that feels very 2023, with disinformation running rampant on social media and in the news. And in a way, the film feels like an extension of Shyamalan’s 2004 feature “The Village,” which saw him commenting on a post-9/11 America, yet it’s one that doesn’t seem to hit as hard.
‘Joy Ride,’ Adele Lim Directorial Debut Starring Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu, to Premiere at South by Southwest
Lionsgate and South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today that the world premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” screenwriter Adele Lim’s directorial debut “Joy Ride” will premiere at SXSW on March 17. The movie follows four friends as they take a wild trip through Asia.
Gina Rodriguez Scores Overall Deal With 20th Television
Gina Rodriguez, the star and executive producer of ABC’s upcoming comedy “Not Dead Yet,” has inked an overall deal with 20th Television. Under the agreement, Rodriguez will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her I Can and I Will production company. “Gina...
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
‘All That Breathes’ Director Used ‘The Toys of Fiction Storytelling’ to Craft a Cinematic Documentary | Wrap Video
Director Shaunauk Sen explains why he didn’t want to make ”a sweet film about nice people doing good things“ with his Oscar-nominated doc in TheWrap’s ”How I Did It,“ sponsored by HBO Documentary Films. When “All That Breathes” begins, it’s unclear if you’re watching...
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Starts Filming in Early 2024, Director Matt Shakman Says
“WandaVision” director Matt Shakman opened up about his decision to exit the upcoming “Star Trek” sequel to instead direct Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” reboot, due Feb. 14, 2025. The prolific filmmaker, who counts credits on series like “The Great,” “Succession,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Boys” and Prime Video’s upcoming “The Consultant,” also confirmed that filming on the MCU’s “Fantastic Four” reboot would commence in early 2024.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson to Star in Feature Adaptation of Broadway Musical ‘Girl from the North Country’
Times, they are a-changin’. And a Bob Dylan musical is about to hit the big screen. Blueprint Pictures (the company behind “The Banshees of Inisherin”) announced today that Chlöe Bailey, Tosin Cole, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson will star in “Girl from the North Country,” an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway show inspired by the music of Bob Dylan. The film will be written and directed by Conor McPherson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, and produced by Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin.
‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Focused on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios￼
Amazon Studios is expanding Michael Connelly’s Bosch TV universe with two spinoffs currently in development — one focused on “Bosch” mainstay Jerry Edgar and the other on Connelly’s newest protagonist, Renee Ballard. The first untitled spinoff will sees Jerry Edgar, Harry Bosch’s former partner, tapped...
Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
”There are people who have been working two jobs because no one is observing them — two salaried, full-time jobs,“ one entertainment business professor says. Following Disney’s surprise CEO shift back to popular former chief Bob Iger in November, it is clearly more popular in the industry to be on Team Iger than Team Chapek.
‘The Last of Us’ Charts Viewership High of 7.5 Million
“The Last of Us” held its own against the Grammy Awards on Sunday, continuing its audience growth momentum for a third consecutive week. The fourth episode of “The Last of Us” delivered another series high with a total of 7.5 million viewers tuning in across HBO Max and linear telecasts.
’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices
What film you’re seeing and even your seat location may soon determine the price you pay. Paramount’s “80 for Brady” did decently on a rather quiet weekend for the box office, but beneath its $12.5 million opening weekend is one of several experiments that could change how much moviegoers pay for tickets based on what day they buy a ticket, what movie they’re seeing and even where they sit in the theater.
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Breaks Into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English TV Shows List
“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has broken into Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 five weeks after its release. The YA drama series, which follows the tumultuous relationship between the not-always-dynamic mother and daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), received an additional 38.09 million after its Jan. 5 premiere, bringing Season 2 viewing to 504.77 million total hours viewed among nearly 56 million households.
