Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
George Clooney to Direct Showtime Political Thriller Series ‘The Department’

George Clooney will direct and executive produce a political thriller series for Showtime called “The Department,” which has been given a straight-to-series order by the network. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. The...
‘Black Panther 2’ Breaks Streaming Record for Marvel Premiere on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel movie premiere ever on Disney+ worldwide, based on hours streamed in the first five days, Disney announced Monday. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel made its streaming debut on Wednesday, including on Walt Disney streamer Disney+. Now, Disney is declaring that the film...
Black Households Lift Netflix’s ‘You People’ to Top of This Week’s Streaming List | Charts

Peacock’s ”Poker Face“ and Amazon’s Prime Video’s ”Shotgun Wedding“ join the most-watched ranking. Netflix’s latest star-packed rom-com “You People” struck gold with audiences last week, earning the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts and knocking “That ’90s Show” down to the fifth most-watched spot, the latest Wrap Report highlights. And Black households really bolstered the movie’s numbers.
How M. Night Shyamalan’s Worldview Has Changed From ‘The Village’ to ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Commentary)

“Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is a thought-provoking (if overly hopeful) exploration of faith, hope and how too often as a society we’re determined to make sense of things, even when certain dots just don’t end up connecting. It’s a feature that feels very 2023, with disinformation running rampant on social media and in the news. And in a way, the film feels like an extension of Shyamalan’s 2004 feature “The Village,” which saw him commenting on a post-9/11 America, yet it’s one that doesn’t seem to hit as hard.
Gina Rodriguez Scores Overall Deal With 20th Television

Gina Rodriguez, the star and executive producer of ABC’s upcoming comedy “Not Dead Yet,” has inked an overall deal with 20th Television. Under the agreement, Rodriguez will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her I Can and I Will production company. “Gina...
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Starts Filming in Early 2024, Director Matt Shakman Says

“WandaVision” director Matt Shakman opened up about his decision to exit the upcoming “Star Trek” sequel to instead direct Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” reboot, due Feb. 14, 2025. The prolific filmmaker, who counts credits on series like “The Great,” “Succession,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Boys” and Prime Video’s upcoming “The Consultant,” also confirmed that filming on the MCU’s “Fantastic Four” reboot would commence in early 2024.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson to Star in Feature Adaptation of Broadway Musical ‘Girl from the North Country’

Times, they are a-changin’. And a Bob Dylan musical is about to hit the big screen. Blueprint Pictures (the company behind “The Banshees of Inisherin”) announced today that Chlöe Bailey, Tosin Cole, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson will star in “Girl from the North Country,” an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway show inspired by the music of Bob Dylan. The film will be written and directed by Conor McPherson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, and produced by Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin.
‘The Last of Us’ Charts Viewership High of 7.5 Million

“The Last of Us” held its own against the Grammy Awards on Sunday, continuing its audience growth momentum for a third consecutive week. The fourth episode of “The Last of Us” delivered another series high with a total of 7.5 million viewers tuning in across HBO Max and linear telecasts.
’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

What film you’re seeing and even your seat location may soon determine the price you pay. Paramount’s “80 for Brady” did decently on a rather quiet weekend for the box office, but beneath its $12.5 million opening weekend is one of several experiments that could change how much moviegoers pay for tickets based on what day they buy a ticket, what movie they’re seeing and even where they sit in the theater.
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Breaks Into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English TV Shows List

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 has broken into Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list at No. 10 five weeks after its release. The YA drama series, which follows the tumultuous relationship between the not-always-dynamic mother and daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), received an additional 38.09 million after its Jan. 5 premiere, bringing Season 2 viewing to 504.77 million total hours viewed among nearly 56 million households.
