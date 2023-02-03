Read full article on original website
MLB news: New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers
It’s Monday, and time to start the week with some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a new and notable addition to the New York Mets front office plus tidbits regarding Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers pitching. MLB news: Carlos Beltran reportedly moving to New York Mets...
3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
