ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens Post

Two men sought in assault, robbery of pedestrian in Jackson Heights last month: NYPD

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeWrN_0kbUgi0000
Police are looking for these two suspects who allegedly assaulted a man and robbed him at knifepoint in Jackson Heights before driving off in a dark-colored SUV last month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

A 49-year-old man was attacked as he walked past the Blessed Sacrament Church in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for two young men who approached the victim near 94th Street and 34th Road at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife while the second assailant slugged the man several times in his face. The suspects forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet before driving off in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gt9IW_0kbUgi0000
(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the getaway car and the two suspects who are described as being in their late teens or early 20s. One wore a blue jacket with a gray hood, black pants, and dark sneakers. The other man wore a black baseball cap, a dark plaid long-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt, black pants, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate

Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy