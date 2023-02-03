Read full article on original website
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Rejects King Abdullah’s Demand for More Temple Mount Waqf Officials
Israel will not acquiesce to Jordan’s request to increase the number of Waqf officials on the Temple Mount, a senior political official told Makor Rishon on Sunday in response to an inquiry regarding King Abdullah’s demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Amman a week and a half ago.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
American Christianity Is Due for a Revival
Upon joining the Presbyterian ministry, in the mid-1970s, I served in a town outside Richmond, Virginia. New church buildings were going up constantly. When I arrived in Manhattan in the late ’80s, however, I saw a startling sight. There on the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 20th Street was a beautiful Gothic Revival brownstone built in 1844 that had once been the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion. Now it was the Limelight, an epicenter of the downtown club scene. Thousands of people a night showed up for drugs and sex and the possibility of close encounters with the...
Freedom to Pray Is Being Met by Incitement to Violence | Opinion
In the last few weeks, there has been much ado about the "status quo" in Jerusalem. Understandably.
BBC
City transformed for Netflix World War Two film
Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
The Battle for Jerusalem: A New Era of Muslim Rule
In the 12th century, the Holy City of Jerusalem was at the center of a conflict between the Crusaders and the Muslim forces in the Holy Land. The Crusaders, who had captured Jerusalem in 1099, sought to maintain their hold on the city and expand their territory in the region. On the other side, the Muslim forces, led by the legendary general Saladin, were determined to reclaim the city and restore it to Muslim control.
The Jewish Press
Pro Israel Advocates Should Stop Using “Judea and Samaria”
In the narrative war in the Israeli-Arab conflict, pro-Israel advocates often use the term “Judea and Samaria” instead of the commonly used “West Bank” in an effort to show that Jews lived in the land far longer than Arabs, and that Arabs are actually occupying Jewish land. While the rationale has merit, the approach does not.
Laika Names Netflix Exec Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film and Series
LAIKA, the Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio behind modern classics “Coraline” and “ParaNorman,” is getting serious about entering the live-action space. The studio just named longtime Netflix executive Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film & Series, a new role at the company. The first live-action project is a film based on John Brownlow’s thriller novel “Seventeen.”
Ukraine's main Catholic church moves Christmas to Dec. 25 in pivot to West
KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's main Catholic church said on Monday it would move to a new calendar that would see Christmas celebrated on Dec. 25 rather than Jan. 7, amid an effort by Ukrainian institutions to break cultural links to Russia.
‘All That Breathes’ Director Used ‘The Toys of Fiction Storytelling’ to Craft a Cinematic Documentary | Wrap Video
Director Shaunauk Sen explains why he didn’t want to make ”a sweet film about nice people doing good things“ with his Oscar-nominated doc in TheWrap’s ”How I Did It,“ sponsored by HBO Documentary Films. When “All That Breathes” begins, it’s unclear if you’re watching...
Vatican Defrocks ‘Rebel Nuns’ for Ignoring Order to Leave Monastery
Two women were forced out of the nunhood this month after disobeying a Vatican order to depart the 14th-century Italian monastery they’ve lived in for the last decade, according to The Guardian. Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal were made to leave the Santa Chiara monastery along the Amalfi Coast on Saturday, having received a letter from Pope Francis telling them they’d “disobeyed the church,” and would therefore be relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination.” Known in the nearby cliffside town of Ravello as the “rebel nuns,” Panza and Punnackal were asked to transfer to another monastery after Vatican inspectors declared the depleted Santa Chiara site, once boasting dozens of nuns, too small to sustain. The sisters attempted to parley their situation with the Vatican, but discussions went nowhere, The Guardian reported. “It’s essentially a punishment,” an attorney for the two said. “And because it has been confirmed by Pope Francis they can’t appeal. The only solution would be one of grace, in that the pope removes this order and allows them to reintegrate into the nunhood.”Read it at The Guardian
King Nebuchadnezzar's Legacy: The Hanging Gardens of Babylon
King Nebuchadnezzar II was one of the greatest rulers of the ancient city of Babylon, a thriving metropolis located in present-day Iraq. During his 43-year reign, he transformed Babylon into one of the most powerful and prosperous cities in the world, and his legacy continues to influence our understanding of the ancient world. One of his most enduring legacies is the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, a magnificent feat of engineering, horticulture, and design.
Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along
JERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society.”It was the sort of cautionary notice Blinken might have issued in authoritarian Turkey or in Poland, but never before heard from a senior American official in Israel. It spotlighted almost all the parts of Israeli governance Netanyahu...
‘We’re like an island’: inside Florence’s secret neighbourhood
The Florentine neighbourhood of Sant’Ambrogio may only be 10 minutes’ walk east from the landmark Duomo and Palazzo Vecchio, but this part of the Tuscan capital has a distinctive character far removed from the tourist pizza traps and overpriced gelato. It’s a tight-knit community that is still genuinely Florentine but also multi-ethnic. It’s a food nirvana and a favourite student haunt.
There’s no cycle of violence in Jerusalem – only Israel’s lethal oppression of my people
Almost every day, the bulldozers are on the move. In the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, my city, Israeli forces are demolishing homes on an almost daily basis. Dispossession and discrimination have been a longstanding reality here in the eastern part of the city, under Israeli military occupation for 56 years, but under the new far-right Israeli government, Jerusalem has seen a spike in demolitions – more than 30 structures were destroyed in January alone.
