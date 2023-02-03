Trevor Noah, James Corden Bond on What They’ll Miss About Hosting Late Night: Flexing Their ‘Perfect Trump Impressions’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
No One Wanted Trevor Noah to Talk to Them at the Grammys
It’s not often people want to sit farther from the stage at an awards show, but you could practically hear the seats scooting backward at the Grammys Sunday night as host Trevor Noah made his way through the crowd. After an energetic introductory performance from Bad Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive year as Grammys emcee—handled his duties confidently. And yet, the energy in the room felt vaguely like the end of a Zoom meeting. As the comedian worked the crowd, strolling from table to table, guests’ eyes seemed fixed on the centerpiece in front of them, or on the...
CBS to Reboot ‘@midnight’ as Replacement for ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden,’ Stephen Colbert to Produce
CBS plans to reboot the improv comedy show “@midnight” as a replacement for “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” according to multiple media reports. Stephen Colbert is set to executive produce the reboot of the series that ran from 2013 to 2017 on Comedy Central. Though Chris Hardwick hosted “@midnight,” a game show that posed Internet-themed questions to its three guests, during its Monday through Thursday airing at the time, Hardwick is not expected to return to the reboot.
Ashton Kutcher Booed for Actually Not Knowing Who Harry Styles Is: ‘He Was in Some D12 Band or Something’ (Video)
Ashton Kutcher was booed by audience members during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday evening after he revealed that he still doesn’t really know who Harry Styles is. He even remembered meeting the Grammy winner at a karaoke party years prior with wife Mila Kunis.
Corden Mocks Ted Cruz for Tweeting About Sam Smith, Likely After ‘2 Glasses of Wine’: ‘Same Reaction to ABBA Losing’ (Video)
“Late Late Show” host James Corden mocked Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican tweeted “This…is…evil” in response to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of “Unholy” at the Grammy Awards Sunday. Corden, for one, couldn’t fathom what would bring Cruz to...
BBC Apologizes for Running Golden Globes Photo of Viola Davis Under Headline About Beyoncé Grammy Wins
BBC News started the week with an apology Monday morning, after the network ran a photo of Viola Davis on air, with a headline about Beyoncé. According to the network, “this fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”. The moment came on Sunday night, as the BBC was...
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
GMA’s DeMarco Morgan throws ‘shade’ at ex co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes live on air after they were axed from show
GOOD Morning America host DeMarco Morgan has been accused of 'throwing shade' at former colleagues TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. TJ and Amy were axed from GMA after it emerged that they were more than co-stars and had been enjoying an alleged affair last year. During Monday's episode of GMA3:...
Charles Kimbrough, Anchorman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known to TV fans as straitlaced anchorman Jim Dial on “Murphy Brown,” died on Jan. 11, his son, John Kimbrough, told The New York Times. He was 86. A cause of death was not given. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native actor began his career on...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Grammy party with 'Greatest Love of All'
Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of "Greatest Love of All" that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed. Kevin Costner, Whitney's "The Bodyguard" co-star, hopped on stage with a super emotional tribute to both Whitney and Clive. Speaking to...
‘Black Panther 2’ Breaks Streaming Record for Marvel Premiere on Disney+
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel movie premiere ever on Disney+ worldwide, based on hours streamed in the first five days, Disney announced Monday. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel made its streaming debut on Wednesday, including on Walt Disney streamer Disney+. Now, Disney is declaring that the film...
Epic Grammys Hip Hop Tribute Draws Raves: ‘Best Thing the Grammys Have Put Out in Years’
An all-star line-up of hip-hop artists from the five decades paid tribute to the genre on Sunday night at the Grammys. The tribute, organized and produced by Questlove, included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Linda Ronstadt Looks to Be the Real Winner of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ | Charts
The 1970s chanteuse could expand her fan base beyond Gen X, just like Kate Bush did with Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. HBO’s “The Last of Us” featured a poignant song by Linda Ronstadt at the end of a recent episode, and she looks set to benefit the most from the exposure — in the short term at least.
Alicia Silverstone Returns to Iconic ‘Clueless’ Role for a Super Bowl Ad: ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect’
“Clueless” fans, this one’s for you. Alicia Silverstone returns to her legendary “Clueless” character, Cher Horowitz, in a new Super Bowl ad for the shopping platform Rakuten. The 30-sec ad, called “Not So Clueless” will air during the first quarter of the game on Sunday, Feb....
Grammys Viewership Bounces Up 30% From Last Year, Drawing the Biggest Audience Since 2020
The 2023 Grammys bounced up 30% from the 2022 awards show broadcast, drawing 12.4 million viewers – the most since 2020. Sunday night’s ceremony attracted 12.4 million viewers to its live CBS broadcast and livestream on Paramount+, according to Nielsen data. The show marked a milestone for Beyoncé, who has now collected the most Grammy wins of all time with a whooping 32 awards; it also saw “Unholy” singer Kim Petras become the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which she shared with collaborator Sam Smith.
Here Are All the Songs in the Grammys 50 Years of Hip Hop Tribute
In the words of Jemele Hill, “That damn @Questlove is a genius” because the tribute he curated to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop brought the house down at the 2023 Grammys. Artist after artist came out in an all star lineup for the performance honoring the genre, cycling through hit after hit. Even LL Cool J jumped into the mix after introducing the medley.
Rufus Sewell to Play Prince Andrew in Netflix Film ‘Scoop’ Also Starring Gillian Anderson
Netflix has acquired “Scoop,” a feature film about the 2019 interview Prince Andrew gave about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein that effectively ended his career as a royal. The film will star Rufus Sewell as Andrew and Gillian Anderson as BBC presenter Emily Maitlis, who conducted the interview.
YouTube Horror Hit ‘The Backrooms’ to Be Made Into A24 Feature Film by Its Teenage Creator
Last year, YouTuber Kane Parsons created a horror video called “The Backrooms” that became a viral hit. Now, the 17-year-old will direct a feature film adaptation of that video that will be released by A24 and co-produced by Chernin Entertainment, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 2