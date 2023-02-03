Trevor Noah, James Corden Bond on What They’ll Miss About Hosting Late Night: Flexing Their ‘Perfect Trump Impressions’ (Video)

It’s not often people want to sit farther from the stage at an awards show, but you could practically hear the seats scooting backward at the Grammys Sunday night as host Trevor Noah made his way through the crowd. After an energetic introductory performance from Bad Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive year as Grammys emcee—handled his duties confidently. And yet, the energy in the room felt vaguely like the end of a Zoom meeting. As the comedian worked the crowd, strolling from table to table, guests’ eyes seemed fixed on the centerpiece in front of them, or on the...

2 DAYS AGO