Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer moves to just four wins away from a State Title following their victory on Tuesday against South Dade Senior High School. Coming in as the two seed in the region after winning their fifth straight District Championship, the Eagles got the opening goal in the second half from Emma McGregor on an assist from Layla Segelnick. Addison Krajczewski and Segelnick then added goals to extend the lead.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO