Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Advances to Regional Semifinals
Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer moves to just four wins away from a State Title following their victory on Tuesday against South Dade Senior High School. Coming in as the two seed in the region after winning their fifth straight District Championship, the Eagles got the opening goal in the second half from Emma McGregor on an assist from Layla Segelnick. Addison Krajczewski and Segelnick then added goals to extend the lead.
Parkland Pokers’ Evan Stramanak Wins Perfect Game ‘Player of the Year’
The Parkland Pokers have produced yet another star. Perfect Game, the world’s largest baseball scouting service, awarded eighth grader Evan Stramanak Tournament Player of the Year for his incredible 2022 season. He becomes the first player in Pokers’ history to win this award. Stramanak says winning this award...
School Board Workshops to Review Boundary Proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The Broward County School Board is holding a crucial workshop on Tuesday, February 7, to review proposals and community input in determining new boundaries for Marjory Stoneman Douglas for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. At the heart of the matter is the pressing issue of over-enrollment at MSD, causing a...
Parkland Mayor Walker on the 5 Year Commemoration of Marjory Stoneman Douglas
This month marks the five-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. The families of the victims have shown our community their tremendous strength and how a horrible tragedy can lead to inspiring collaborative achievements. Tremendous organizations and foundations have been created to memorialize the 17 victims of...
Parkland Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing and Neglecting Infant, Causing Serious Injuries
A Parkland man was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect with great bodily harm to his one-month-old son. Gregory Michael Santoro, 24, was arrested at the 7800 block of NW 60th Lane after a warrant was confirmed after an investigatory traffic stop. According to court documents, the...
Parkland Crime Update: Unlocked Vehicles With Key Fobs Make Theft Easy For Criminals
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through January 30, 2022. Burglary Residence. A victim of Burglary Residence at NW 71 Court was reported on 01/30/2023. The total estimated loss was $438,550....
