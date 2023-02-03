ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’s Edward Berger Launches Production Outfit & Partners With Fremantle

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger has launched a production outfit and struck a first-look deal with Fremantle.

Berger has forged Nine Hours with partner Luke Rivett ( The Tomorrow Man) and producer Jeanne Tremsal ( So Long Daddy, See You in Hell) and the indie will make global TV and film projects.

Fremantle will house Nine Hours’ TV projects for the next two years as well as being given second-look access to Berger’s new film pipeline.

Berger is fresh off the back of nine Oscar nominations for critically-acclaimed Netflix adaptation All Quiet on the Western Front , which has also secured a record 14 BAFTA noms. Other high-profile credits include Patrick Melrose, Your Honor, The Terror and Deutschland 83 , the latter of which he made with Fremantle.

“Great drama comes from filmmakers who have an undeniable urge to tell their story,” said Berger. “We intend to find and nourish these filmmakers in their endeavors to bring their grounded, intelligent and cinematic vision to the screen. We couldn’t have found a more exciting partner than Fremantle for this dream.”

Fremantle CEO Global Drama Christian Vesper said the outfit has “admired Berger’s talent and creative vision” since working together on Deutschland 83.

The move is the latest high-level talent deal struck by Fremantle, which has also tied with the likes of Angelina Jolie, the Larrain Brothers and Sinestra’s Johan Renck & Michael Parets. The company also owns a wealth of scripted indies including Normal People producer Element Pictures and Italian indie Lux Vide.

The Berger partnership was spearheaded by Vesper and Seb Shorr, Executive Vice President, Commercial & Business Affairs. Lorenzo De Maio assisted on the deal. Berger is represented by Range Media Partners, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Ltd and Creative Artists Agency.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Empty Mansions’ Series Adaptation In The Works At HBO From Ido Fluk, Joe Wright & Fremantle

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is developing a series adaptation of nonfiction book Empty Mansions, about a wealthy recluse. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned premium network is working on the project with The Ticket filmmaker Ido Fluk, Atonement and Darkest Hour director Joe Wright and The Mosquito Coast producer Fremantle. The story follows Huguette Clark, an elderly, fabulously wealthy recluse who is hospitalized for a number of seemingly minor ailments and a series of events is set into motion regarding her fortune and an unsigned will. Fluk will write and exec produce, Wright will direct the potential pilot and exec produce alongside Fremantle. At the RTL-owned producer and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Picture Tree Int’l To Launch Marc Rothemund’s Father & Son, Autism, Soccer Club Comedy-Drama ‘Weekend Rebels’ At EFM; Unveils First Image

EXCLUSIVE: Picture Tree Int’l (PTI) has boarded sales on German Sophie Scholls – The Final Days Oscar-nominee and hitmaker Marc Rothemund’s heart-warming family drama Weekend Rebels, inspired by the true story of a father who forged a special bond with his autistic son through the search for a perfect soccer club. The film, currently in post-production, is produced by Justyna Muesch, Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann. Their Oscar-winning banner Wiedemann & Berg Film company has delivered a slew of award-winning pictures over the years including The Lives Of Others, Never Look Away and Who Am I. SevenPictures Film co-produces. Leonine Studios...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Save Me’ Season Three In Development At Sky

Sky is developing a third season of BAFTA-winning Lennie James hit Save Me. Save Me Three is at script stage, revealed Director of Content Zai Bennett at a BPG event this morning, and the speed at which it gets to screen is dependent on the availability of creator James, who plays the lead. Produced by Line of Duty indie World Productions, the first two series are some of Sky’s most successful originals in recent years, drawing big ratings numbers and critical acclaim, while Save Me Too won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series in 2021. Starring Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones,...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Black Bear Hires Luane Gauer As SVP International Production & Acquisitions

Black Bear International has further bolstered its team with the hire of Luane Gauer as SVP, International Production & Acquisitions. The former Protagonist Pictures exec will report to Black Bear International President John Friedberg and Llewellyn Radley, EVP International & UK Managing Director. In the new role, Gauer will oversee production and lead creative on upcoming Black Bear International productions, as well as source and package UK and European production and acquisitions opportunities to feed the international sales business and UK distribution group.  Gauer previously served as Head of Acquisitions at Protagonist Pictures where she was responsible for building the company’s sales slate, securing...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘The Dresden Sun’: First Look At Christina Ricci In Sci-Fi Action Pic, World Sales Deal Inked — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales to sci-fi actioner The Dresden Sun, starring Wednesday’s Christina Ricci, Mena Suvari, Linus Roache, Steven Ogg and Samantha Win. The film follows a heist that goes south when a brilliant, principled mercenary (Ogg) with a traumatic history works with an insider to steal a prized commodity called “the sphere” from Peredor Corporation and Dr. Dresden (Ricci). Above is a first look at Ricci who is coming off Netflix hit Wednesday and Showtime series Yellowjackets. Penned and directed by Michael Ryan, the film is produced by Tyler Lockamy and Michael Ryan at Archetype Pictures. The sales...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series To End As Taylor Sheridan Plots Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone, TV’s top-rated drama, may end in spectacular fashion.  Deadline understands that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and showrunner, Paramount Global and Paramount Network are moving to end their signature show in its current form. But they are plotting a potential franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga, a new show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.  It is unclear which of the Yellowstone cast will move over to the McConaughey-led series, but it is expected to include several of the big stars.   “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

London Critics’ Circle Awards: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ & ‘Tár’ Win Top Prizes

Todd Field’s psycho-music drama Tár picked up the Film of the Year gong at the London Critics’ Circle Awards Sunday evening. The film also nabbed Director and Actress of the Year for Field and Cate Blanchett on the evening. This is the third time Blanchett has won this award, after Elizabeth in 1998 and Blue Jasmine in 2013. Martin McDonagh’s latest dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, took home five prizes, including The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year for Colin Farrell, and both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress for Barry...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Panic’ Creator & Author Lauren Oliver Launches Media Studio StoryGiants, Unveils Upcoming Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Oliver — the bestselling YA author, screenwriter and producer known for titles like Panic and Before I Fall — has today announced the launch of her new media company, StoryGiants, also naming projects currently on its slate. StoryGiants is a decentralized company with employees and partners in L.A., NY, Palo Alto, Austin, Dubai and France, which will look to create powerful and compelling stories across a variety of mediums, leveraging both technological and structural innovation to improve production efficiency and grow the value of great IP faster. Related Story David Dastmalchian Launches Production Company Good Fiend Films Related Story 'Panic' YA Drama Canceled...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Mossbank, CAA & UTA Launch Action-Horror ‘Azrael’ With ‘Ready Or Not’ Star Samara Weaving & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe, First Look — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the EFM, Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall’s Mossbank is launching international sales on action-horror film Azrael, starring Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not). CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group will co-rep domestic. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps to date but we can now reveal plot and a first look image. Currently in post-production, the film is set in a world in which no one speaks and follows a devout female-led community which hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael (Weaving) is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Wagatha Christie Channel 4 Drama Sells To BritBox North America & Buyers In Australia/New Zealand

EXCLUSIVE: Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, Channel 4’s dramatization of the notorious Wagatha Christie case, has sold to BritBox in North America and networks in Australia and New Zealand. The factual drama, which stars Michael Sheen as Rooney’s barrister and covers one of the biggest media cases of the past decades, was picked up for distribution by Newen Connect last year and Newen has now struck a slew of sales. BritBox North America, Australia’s Foxtel and New Zealand’s +HR=E (formerly TV3) have snapped up Vardy vs Rooney and Newen will be shopping at the upcoming London Screenings. Chalkboard TV’s four-parter is...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Bosch’ Universe Expands With 2 New Series In Works At Amazon Studios Centered On Jerry Edgar & Renee Ballard Characters

Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch, one of the early adopters with Bosch: Legacy, is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past. Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Great Expectations’ Teaser: Olivia Colman’s Miss Havisham Meets Young Pip In Steven Knight’s Dickens Adaptation

Great Expectations, Steven Knight’s anticipated return to the world of Charles Dickens, has debuted its first teaser trailer (check it out above). The FX/BBC adaptation stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip along with Tom Sweet as the young Pip. In the brief look at the upcoming limited series, Miss Havisham meets young Pip when he arrives at Satis House for the first time, as she ominously grins, “What a prized creature we have fished from the river.” The limited series is due to air in the spring on BBC One and iPlayer and will stream...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Happy Valley’ Finale Scores 7.5M For BBC; Star Sarah Lancashire Sets Up Indie With Husband Peter Salmon

BBC One’s finale of BAFTA-winning crime drama Happy Valley took 7.5 million viewers last night in the UK, marking one of the country’s biggest TV hits in recent years. The ratings, supplied by Barb data from overnights.tv, make Happy Valley the highest rated show of 2023 so far and one of the biggest in recent BBC drama history. The figures equate to a share of nearly 42% of people who were watching TV at the time. The six-part series began last month and aired in the coveted 9pm BBC One slot that the likes of Line of Duty have previously sat. The finale’s...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Adele Wins At The Grammys & Accepts Award From “Best Friend” Dwayne Johnson

Adele got emotional as she took the Grammy Awards stage following her win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. The singer and songwriter was doubly surprised as it was her new bestie Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who handed her the gramophone. “Get up here best friend, Adele,” the Black Adam star said announcing the winner. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story The Grammys GOAT: Beyoncé Becomes All-Time Champion With 32nd Career Win Related Story CBS' Grammys Telecast Skips Closed Captions For Bad Bunny & Displays "Singing Non-English" Instead At the top of the show, host Trevor Noah revealed the Easy on Me singer...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘47 Meters Down’ Filmmaker Johannes Roberts Reteaming With Allen Media Group Motion Pictures For Shark Thriller ‘The Red Triangle’

EXCLUSIVE: Johannes Roberts — the filmmaker behind the shark thrillers 47 Meters Down (2017) and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) — is reteaming with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures on a new film in the genre titled The Red Triangle. The project will look to recapture the success of those past two films co-written and directed by Roberts, each of which registered strongly at the worldwide box office. The original, starring Mandy Moore and Matthew Modine, marked AMGMP’s entrée into the theatrical marketplace and grossed over $62MM worldwide. The sequel, featuring Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Nélisse, John Corbett, Nia Long, Brec...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Shadow Chasers’: Luke Sparke Directing Modern Take On Charles Dickens For Bee Holder & Concourse

EXCLUSIVE: Australian filmmaker Luke Sparke is set to direct the epic adventure Shadow Chasers for Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions and Matthew Shreder’s Concourse Media. A fall shoot in Australia is planned as casting gets underway. Shadow Chasers is a modern and fresh take on Charles Dickens’ most famous works, including notable characters like Ebenezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley. The story is an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride when these characters team up with Oliver Twist and a young Dickens himself to save Old London from imminent destruction. The script is written by George Mahaffey, who is the scribe behind recently...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Chadd Harbold Appointed As Head Of Production At Russ Posternak’s Post Film

EXCLUSIVE: Indie director-producer Chadd Harbold has been appointed as Head of Production at Post Film, the burgeoning independent film production and finance company led by Russ Posternak. Harbold’s new role will have him overseeing all aspects of production for the company’s upcoming slate of films, while developing new projects for it to produce and/or finance. Harbold’s feature producing credits include Ana Asensio’s Most Beautiful Island, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award; Shout! Studios’ upcoming sci-fi drama Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; and the crime drama South of Heaven, starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, as well as...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

World Trailer Awards Sets Regional Winners For 2023; Global Ceremony Is February 25

The World Trailer Awards on Tuesday unveiled regional winners for its 2023 edition, with more than 70 projects selected from seven regions representing excellence in entertainment marketing across cinema, television (broadcast and cable), streaming and games. The group advances to the final round of voting by a panel of senior executives from production, distribution, broadcast and streaming alongside creative directors and industry opinion leaders. The global winners will be announced February 25 in a ceremony at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura resort in Algarve, Portugal. Deadline is a media partner. “The World Trailer Awards are all about shining the spotlight on entertainment marketers...
Deadline

Deadline

159K+
Followers
43K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy