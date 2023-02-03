Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
mynews4.com
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest animal rescue organization in the Reno-Sparks area is the 501(c)3, Scoot to the Stars, that was officially established in September 2022. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals with special needs; provide the community resources and education; and show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives.
2news.com
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
Record-Courier
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee
SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
KOLO TV Reno
Clear Facial Bar hosting Galentine’s Day sip-n-shop event with other local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get the girls together and come on out to Clear Facial Bar Thursday, Feb. 9 for a super fun shopping experience that’s all about the ladies. Owner, Jen Jeffers, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the one-day only event. From 4-7 p.m., Clear Facial...
KOLO TV Reno
Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern Festival Celebration on Sunday, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year and with Monday kicking off the State Legislative Session, the celebration also applauded cultural representation. “For us its...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: This tasty spicy BBQ cream cheese dip will make you the real Super Bowl MVP
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether your living room is Eagles Country or part of the Chiefs Kingdom, you’ll come out victorious on Sunday with this delicious Spicy BBQ Cream Cheese Dip from Chef Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes! It’s fast and easy so that you don’t miss a moment of all the action.
FOX Reno
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
mynews4.com
Dump your ex-lover's belongings for free this Valentine's Day with Reno's Junk King
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you hanging on to old things from ex-lovers? Reno's Junk King is offering a free dump truck event this Valentine's Day so you can say good riddance and it's all benefiting a good cause. A dump truck will be outside...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm drops 2 feet of snow at Tahoe; Sunny skies expected this week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The weekend storm at Lake Tahoe dropped more than 2 feet of snow over a couple of days and have left behind chilly temps, icy roads and chain controls on most basin highways. Homewood Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe and Northstar California all reported receiving...
KOLO TV Reno
Mammovan in western Nevada this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
KOLO TV Reno
Four local boxers heading to National Silver Gloves Tournament
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four young local boxers are set to fight in the National Silver Gloves Tournament this week. Three are from Carson City and one is from Reno. 16-year-old Jimmy Sapien is one of four local kids heading to the tournament. In his weight class, he’s ranked as the number one Junior Men’s Boxer in Nevada and 5th in the nation.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
nevadabusiness.com
The Club at Arrowcreek Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings and Weddingwire Couples’ Choice Awards® 2023
RENO, Nev. (Feb. 2, 2023) – The Club at ArrowCreek is pleased to announce it has been selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for 2023. These accolades represent the highest and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot and WeddingWire.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
Comments / 0