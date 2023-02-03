ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest animal rescue organization in the Reno-Sparks area is the 501(c)3, Scoot to the Stars, that was officially established in September 2022. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals with special needs; provide the community resources and education; and show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV

Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern Festival Celebration on Sunday, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year and with Monday kicking off the State Legislative Session, the celebration also applauded cultural representation. “For us its...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mammovan in western Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Four local boxers heading to National Silver Gloves Tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four young local boxers are set to fight in the National Silver Gloves Tournament this week. Three are from Carson City and one is from Reno. 16-year-old Jimmy Sapien is one of four local kids heading to the tournament. In his weight class, he’s ranked as the number one Junior Men’s Boxer in Nevada and 5th in the nation.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Club at Arrowcreek Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings and Weddingwire Couples’ Choice Awards® 2023

RENO, Nev. (Feb. 2, 2023) – The Club at ArrowCreek is pleased to announce it has been selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for 2023. These accolades represent the highest and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot and WeddingWire.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
RENO, NV

