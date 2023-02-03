Read full article on original website
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
W.Va. Public Service Commission denies Appalachian Power rate increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power Company customers faced with paying an extra $18 a month will not have to for now. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia denied a request from both Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power for a $297 million rate adjustment. Both companies had sought...
W.Va. Guard team responds to train derailment in Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, West Virginia, deployed Monday, February 6, 2023, to the town of East Palestine, Ohio, to assist first responders following a large train derailment containing hazardous materials. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine...
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, a Chinese balloon was shot down by the U.S. military, 6 miles off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. St. Albans native Robin Filipiak, who lives in Myrtle Beach part of the year, had heard of the balloon but did not think much about it.
Semi crash affecting traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
