Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KLFY.com

Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57

PHOENIX (AP) — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later,...
KLFY.com

Trent Dilfer Unimpressed With Feats by Brady, Rodgers, Current NFL QBs

The current UAB coach made the comment during the ESPN documentary “Bullies of Baltimore.”. Trent Dilfer is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who can thank most of his success to being a very good game manager. The fella knew what he was working with and didn’t try to do anything crazy.
KLFY.com

AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
