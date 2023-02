Gavin Dawson and Eric Chiofalo of the GBag Nation are ready to move on from Trevon Diggs, but is that the right decision?

Shan, RJ, Bobby and Bryan were discussing NFL players not voting for Diggs as one of the top corners in the NFL, which led to a further discussion about what Dallas should do with the cornerback now that he is eligible for an extension this offseason. Listen to the podcast below starting at 39:51.