Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Biden to deliver State of the Union address amid high inflation and divided Congress that threaten to derail economy
Strong job growth and low unemployment paint a rosy picture of the Biden economy, but ongoing inflation, though slowing, clouds it. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Divided government with the House in Republican control will make it difficult...
CNBC
Biden's stock buyback tax isn't working. In State of the Union, he's asking Congress for more
President Biden is expected to push for a quadrupling in the tax on stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The 1% buyback tax passed by Congress last year was judged by many critics to be insufficient to deter corporate spending on share repurchases, even if it secured the vote of Kyrsten Sinema.
CNBC
Seniors urge Congress to protect Social Security, Medicare ahead of State of the Union
Ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address, seniors are sending letters to President Joe Biden urging him to tell Congress to protect Social Security and Medicare. The future of the programs is part of the debate on how to handle the nation's debt limit. In the discussions, one point...
CNBC
White House making changes to China section of State of the Union speech after balloon is shot down
Some of the lines in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that refer to China are being edited after the shooting down of the surveillance balloon that had made its way across the U.S. last week, according to three people familiar with the speech. Parts of the draft...
CNBC
Watch U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks on the debt ceiling
(The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver an address Monday on the debt ceiling. His speech comes a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union address.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
McCarthy, Scalise go to war with U.S. Chamber after group backed some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 elections
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
CNBC
Judge could take months to decide case of Castro-era Cuban debt
Cuba is battling an investment fund over millions of dollars in defaulted sovereign debt that dates back to when Fidel Castro ran the communist island nation. The UK judge in the case will likely take months to make her decision in the case. The trial, which wrapped up last week,...
CNBC
Stock futures dip slightly as traders assess Fed Chair Powell's inflation remarks
U.S. stock futures ticked down in overnight trading Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 46 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.16%, respectively. Stocks closed near session highs after a volatile bout of trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped...
CNBC
New photos show the Navy recovering downed China spy balloon off U.S. coast
The U.S. Navy released photos showing the recovery of the remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden off the coast of South Carolina. The photos were taken a day after an American fighter jet fired on the 200-foot-tall balloon, sending...
CNBC
U.S.-China relations just got more fragile
"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
CNBC
Biden plans to go after social media and kids’ mental health in SOTU speech
President Joe Biden will discuss data privacy and online safety when he delivers the annual State of the Union address Tuesday. During the speech, Biden will call for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people. Biden will also call for bipartisan support to impose limits...
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: Jerome Powell’s speech was hawkish. Investors' mood was bullish
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that inflation is...
CNBC
Inflation Reduction Act has spurred 100,000 new green jobs so far: Here's where they are
Since President Joe Biden signed the historic Inflation Reduction Act into law last August, companies have announced more than 100,000 clean energy jobs across the country. The wind, solar and EV manufacturing sectors are creating the new positions, according to a report by the nonprofit Climate Power. The IRA provides...
CNBC
U.S. Treasury bond yields rise — and stock markets fall — on January’s jobs report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks started the week off on a lower note,...
CNBC
Criminals use Telegram to recruit 'walkers' as America's big banks see an 84% increase in check fraud
Check fraud, one of the oldest crimes in finance, is being supercharged by popular messaging platforms like Telegram, according to a cybersecurity expert. Banks saw an 84% increase in check fraud in 2022, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit of the U.S. Treasury Department. A bank experts...
CNBC
National Enquirer sold to group that includes indicted ex-MoviePass chairman
The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
Comments / 0