CNBC

Watch U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks on the debt ceiling

(The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver an address Monday on the debt ceiling. His speech comes a day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the annual State of the Union address.
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC

Judge could take months to decide case of Castro-era Cuban debt

Cuba is battling an investment fund over millions of dollars in defaulted sovereign debt that dates back to when Fidel Castro ran the communist island nation. The UK judge in the case will likely take months to make her decision in the case. The trial, which wrapped up last week,...
CNBC

Stock futures dip slightly as traders assess Fed Chair Powell's inflation remarks

U.S. stock futures ticked down in overnight trading Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 46 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.16%, respectively. Stocks closed near session highs after a volatile bout of trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped...
CNBC

U.S.-China relations just got more fragile

"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
CNBC

Biden plans to go after social media and kids’ mental health in SOTU speech

President Joe Biden will discuss data privacy and online safety when he delivers the annual State of the Union address Tuesday. During the speech, Biden will call for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people. Biden will also call for bipartisan support to impose limits...
CNBC

National Enquirer sold to group that includes indicted ex-MoviePass chairman

The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.

