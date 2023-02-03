Read full article on original website
WAFF
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
WAFF
Florence man charged with identity theft after stealing from ATM
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested and charged with identity theft after using another persons identity to receive money from an ATM. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, Nicolas Smith is believed to have used another person’s information to take $1,200 from the Listerhill ATM on Hough Road on Feb. 23, 2022.
WAFF
Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the Marathon gas station at 2901 Highway 31 South was robbed on Feb. 4. The person suspected of robbing the gas station has not been...
WAFF
Albertville woman charged with 2021 murder pleads guilty to manslaughter
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was charged with murder for the death of a woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in a Marshall County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Leslie Sims was arrested in 2021 after Jana Chatman’s body was found near a wrecked car on Dixie Dale Road in Albertville. Sims was later identified as a suspect by investigators and taken into custody.
WAFF
Second victim dies following Morgan Co. shooting
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: A second victim in a Falkville shooting on Sunday has died, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The person had been listed in critical condition. ORIGINAL: Court documents have unveiled new information regarding the events that took place in Sunday’s Morgan County...
Alabama police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department
WAFF
Three people arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people with drug trafficking on Monday. According to a press release from the police department, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence and found a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, prescription medication, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on domestic violence charge following shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a woman on a domestic violence charge after responding to a reported shooting on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the police department, Marquita Gary, 28, allegedly shot a victim on Blackberry Drive SW. The victim was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Officers say the victim named Gary as the shooter.
WAFF
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents have unveiled new information regarding the events that took place in Sunday’s Morgan County shooting. A shooting Sunday night on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two more injured. On Monday, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified that suspect...
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
WAFF
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
WAFF
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police Department investigating Saturday robbery
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening robbery. It happened at Marathon gas station on 2901 Highway 31. Detectives Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. No other information about the incident has been released at this time. Anyone with...
Jury trial set for woman accused of forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup
According to investigators, she abused the child and threatened to kill her, along with making her eat makeup and cussing at her.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
WAFF
Inmate dies days after Bullock Correctional assault
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was the victim of an assault at Bullock Correctional has died days after the incident. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Brian Keith Wanner, 47, was serving a 78-month sentence out of Colbert County for second-degree assault. ADOC said after Thursday’s assault Wanner was taken to an area hospital for treatment before later being returned to Bullock Correctional.
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
WAFF
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing one person and injuring two others Sunday night. The shooting which took place on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two injured. Joshua Knighten was arrested at...
WAFF
Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department...
