DVM 360
3 Must-reads for National Pet Dental Health Month
Brush up on your veterinary dental health knowledge with these articles. It's National Pet Dental Health Month! It's the perfect time to read these 3 articles covering all things oral care. From dental marketing tricks to what to do when faced with difficult dental extractions—there's something for everyone. Happy reading!...
Pet owners issued warning over sharing a bed with their dog
DOG owners have been given a warning about sharing a bed with their pet pooch. The advice was issued by the experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds as warmer days are getting closer with spring being on the horizon. Due to the warmer temperatures, dogs and cats will...
Zoetis unveils Alphatrak 3 glucose monitoring system for cats and dogs
Improves in-clinic and at-home diabetes monitoring for more informed decisions surrounding patient care. Zoetis has announced the United States launch of the AlphaTrak 3 blood glucose monitoring system for cats and dogs suffering from diabetes. This model builds on original AlphaTrak and includes a new mobile app enabling seamless, simplified communication and sharing of a pet’s glucose data and additional information with the veterinary practice in real-time for enhanced diabetic pet care.
