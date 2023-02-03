Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency says the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 76 people in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. That brings the overall toll in Monday’s quake in Turkey and Syria to 138 people. Harry...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
KULR8
U.S. Tourists in Northern Mexico Are Buying Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have uncovered groundbreaking evidence that pharmacies in tourist areas of Northern Mexico are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines. The pills, mainly sold to U.S. tourists without a prescription, were passed off as controlled substances, including oxycodone, percocet and Adderall,...
KULR8
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said the greatest threat to the nation’s future is the rising national debt, though he gave few specifics for how he planned to lower deficit spending or avoid a first-ever default on the debt this year. The California Republican, in a 10-minute address from the U.S. […]
Comments / 0