AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency says the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 76 people in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. That brings the overall toll in Monday’s quake in Turkey and Syria to 138 people. Harry...
U.S. Tourists in Northern Mexico Are Buying Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have uncovered groundbreaking evidence that pharmacies in tourist areas of Northern Mexico are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines. The pills, mainly sold to U.S. tourists without a prescription, were passed off as controlled substances, including oxycodone, percocet and Adderall,...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said the greatest threat to the nation’s future is the rising national debt, though he gave few specifics for how he planned to lower deficit spending or avoid a first-ever default on the debt this year. The California Republican, in a 10-minute address from the U.S. […]
