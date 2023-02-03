Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wdhn.com
Dodgers to Retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 Jersey
Valenzuela burst onto the scene with Los Angeles in 1981, winning Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award honors. It’s been 42 years since “Fernandomania” took hold in Los Angeles. Now, the iconic pitcher will be immortalized at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers announced Saturday that they...
wdhn.com
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
The average ticket price for this year’s game is posted at a whopping $8,145. Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
