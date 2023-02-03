Cattle inventory numbers provide a look at the cattle supply in the coming months, University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says. “Given the recent cattle inventory report, the industry has a clearer understanding of cattle supply moving through the next several months,” he says. “Given cattle on feed numbers, the 2022 calf crop, and heifers held as beef replacements, finished cattle prices are not likely to exceed previous record prices this spring and summer.”

2 HOURS AGO