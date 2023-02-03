ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Beckers Angus gets a short break from steady calving

ASKOV, Minn. – Everything happened during the last two weeks of January. There was continual calving and taking care of cow/calf pairs. Up to five cows came in per day. There was snow removal and regular cattle chores to get done each day, too. The Beckers Angus crew was...
agupdate.com

Winter farm show kicks off with cattle shows, more

With the calendar turning to February and cold temperatures settling in, it must mean it’s time for the Watertown Winter Farm Show. The show runs Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex, 1910 W. Kemp Ave., in Watertown, South Dakota. The livestock ring will be a busy place...
WATERTOWN, SD
agupdate.com

Cattle inventory shows outlook for coming months

Cattle inventory numbers provide a look at the cattle supply in the coming months, University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says. “Given the recent cattle inventory report, the industry has a clearer understanding of cattle supply moving through the next several months,” he says. “Given cattle on feed numbers, the 2022 calf crop, and heifers held as beef replacements, finished cattle prices are not likely to exceed previous record prices this spring and summer.”
agupdate.com

Surface water recharged at Liebert ranch in late January

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – After months and months of hauling water daily to the ranch, the Lieberts finally had some of their surface water restored. With creeks recharging this month, the ranch can pause from hauling water and shift to breaking ice. “We moved the cattle to the coulee...
agupdate.com

Farmer shares unique food passion

SPRING GREEN, Wis. –Jeremy Lynch has found two of his passions in Enos Farms – raising and cooking good food, and working with other farmers to strengthen their local economy. The Spring Green-area farmer concentrates on raising pigs and offering pork through a catering business and online store...
SPRING GREEN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy