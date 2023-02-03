WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt: FOCUS Marines Foundation, The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Young Professionals, LUX Chili Cook Off

Read full article on original website
The City Museum needs your vote to be named best in the US
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum could really use your help. They are slipping in the competition to be named the Best Children’s Museum in the USA Today’s Reader’s Choice poll. In the rankings released on Tuesday, the iconic St. Louis institution is ranked 15th out of 20. Kansas City’s Kaleidoscope is last on the list.
Humane Society is hosting its second annual Day of Giving
The Humane Society of Missouri is having its second annual Day of Giving on Tuesday.
What You Are Doing About It? Keyway Game Night, Sickle Cell Solution, Missouri History Museum
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Keyway Center for Diversion and Reentry will have a game night fundraiser. The organization offers several services to help women leaving incarceration rejoin the community. Keyway Game Night. Thursday, February 9. 6:00...
Register for FOX 2’s 2023 ‘Fish Fry Finder’
Our “Fish Fry Finder” is an easy way to find a new place for dinner during Lent. Our directory lists fish fries around the St. Louis region. Viewers check the map regularly to find a new dining location. Your church, group, or organization is welcome to sign up...
Plant-based revelers can get their Mardi Gras King Cake fix at Royally Baked in St. Peters.
ST. LOUIS – Plant-based revelers can get their Mardi Gras King Cake fix at Royally Baked in St. Peters. The bakeshop also offers vegan savory king cakes. Foodies can find other deserts and savory dishes. Customers can place king cake orders until noon on Sunday, February 19. Pickup is...
New Delmar development tempting for Magic House MADE visitors
ST. LOUIS — Steve’s Hot Dogs, The Fountain on Locust, and Alpha Brewing are among several high-profile local vendors working together on a new development at 5232 Delmar Boulevard. The event and dining space called will be called Maker’s Locale and the complex is expected to open this fall.
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
Dierbergs management hiring event happening today
Dierbergs grocery stores are hiring managers during a hiring event on Tuesday.
Can’t-miss events and eateries during Mardi Gras in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The country’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration is located in the Soulard neighborhood and lasts five weeks all around the St. Louis area. Here’s a list of eateries and events where you can celebrate ‘Fat Tuesday’:. Bogart’s Smokehouse. Barbecue-lovers can eat the...
Confusion about city requirements forced a business owner to close his shop in Illinois
A man in Columbia, Illinois, said his dreams of opening his restaurant are shot after the requirements put forth by the city were so unclear.
St. Louis scratchers player ‘just felt lucky,’ scores $1 million prize
One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis City recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket.
Leonard Taylor execution happening today
The man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend and her three young children in Jennings will be put to death Tuesday night.
Leonard Taylor executed for murder of Missouri family
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed.
Fire damages Hillsboro food pantry
A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry.
St. Louisans urged to plan for earthquakes in wake of Turkey, Syria disaster
Earthquakes don’t just happen on the West Coast. East of the Rocky Mountains, the New Madrid seismic zone, just south of St. Louis, is the most active.
Butterfly House excited for improvements in monarch butterfly populations out west
The western monarch butterfly has been struggling, but the population is showing signs of improvement. It's a sign conservation efforts are helping.
Is a rough spring ahead for St. Louis?
Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring.
St. Louis represented on both Super Bowl squads, more so for Chiefs
ST. LOUIS – For some football fans, the next best thing to their city’s team winning the Super Bowl title is someone from their hometown winning the Super Bowl. Regardless who wins Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, at least one St. Louis-area product will end up with a ring. Both teams roster at least one player from the St. Louis region.
Juvenile shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of O’Fallon Street, located in the Columbus Square neighborhood, a few blocks north of The Dome at America’s Center.
St. Louis doctors react to new childhood obesity guidelines
New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says physicians should be more proactive when it comes to treating childhood obesity.
