Of course, finding a skirt that matches your vacation style is a key consideration (more on that in a bit), but when it comes to travel, minding the practical details will benefit you in the long run. Look for skirts with pockets for keeping essentials at hand (bonus points if it has a zippered pocket for not losing the hotel key). Wrinkle-free skirts will save you the stress of tracking down an iron, too. Generally speaking, the more dense or complex the weave, the more likely the fabric is to resist creasing. Synthetic fabrics like polyester, rayon, nylon, Tencel, or spandex, knits woven with wool, or denim (especially those blended with stretch) are all exceptional options. There are even skirts made of quick-drying materials that are perfect for bringing along on outdoor adventures.

24 DAYS AGO