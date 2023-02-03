A group of girls at Robert C. Hatch High School are making history. They are forming the school’s first softball team. Coach Jammie Abrahams said there was a need, so he stepped up and organized the team. “Girls were limited to basketball and volleyball,” Abrahams said. “So, we’re trying to expand the programs at Hatch and offer more programs to the young ladies as well as to the young men.”

UNIONTOWN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO