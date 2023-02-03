Read full article on original website
Demopolis High seniors sign to play sports with state colleges
Mac Bradley, a senior at Demopolis High School, signed to play baseball for Bishop State in Mobile. He will play there with a scholarship. Dexter Boston will further his education as a full scholarship student athlete at Tuskegee University.
Hatch High School girls make history by forming school’s first softball team
A group of girls at Robert C. Hatch High School are making history. They are forming the school’s first softball team. Coach Jammie Abrahams said there was a need, so he stepped up and organized the team. “Girls were limited to basketball and volleyball,” Abrahams said. “So, we’re trying to expand the programs at Hatch and offer more programs to the young ladies as well as to the young men.”
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game vs the Gators at Coleman Coliseum.
Hearing delayed for Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis in death of Jamea Jonae Harris
A preliminary hearing for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and codefendant Michael Lynn Davis, both charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip, has been postponed for two weeks. Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were set to go before a judge Tuesday to hear...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Portion of Black Belt under marginal risk for storms on Wednesday
A portion of the Black Belt region - from roughly half of Montgomery and Crenshaw counties to western in Sumter and Choctaw - is under a marginal risk for strong weather on Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. The threat of sever weather is low but still possible under the...
Shirley Webb
Shirley Webb, age 56 of Selma, passed away January 29. Services are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
Arts Revive tornado mosaic project: Selma Sun Center Stage
Artists build mosaic out of dishes broken in the tornado. The desire to help Selma heal after the Jan. 12 tornado got local ceramic artist Jo Taylor thinking. Taylor said she was driving home from Birmingham with her husband when “out of the blue, I started thinking about a mosaic my friend Linda (Munzo) had done.” Munzo is a mosaic artist from Cuba, Alabama.
Pearlie Belvin Rose
Pearlie Belvin Rose, age 85 of Valley Grande, passed away January 30. Services are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
Demopolis Theater WarPac reopens
The Demopolis Theater WarPac held a grand reopening on Thursday with a showing of 80 for Brady. The Warhouse will be open Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit their website at www.warhousepac.com. Warhouse also has a drive-in theater that is open Fridays and Saturdays at 1908 Mauvilla Dr. in...
Former Concordia campus to house 200 families displaced by tornado damage
Owners of the former Concordia College campus have agreed to open up 200 rooms to house families displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado. Korean ministry firm International Mission Jesus has agreed to make rooms available in the dorm at the former Concordia College campus to house 200 families, which could take place as soon as next week.
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Eighteen wheeler tips over on Hwy. 80, loses load of logs
A log truck has turned over on Hwy. 80 and has spilled its load in front of the Blue Bore Armory. Traffic in southbound lanes has been reduced to one open lane while the road is being cleared. Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
Family whose home was destroyed in tornado to be guests at State of the Union address
The Curry family from Selma, whose home was destroyed by the tornado on Jan. 12, will be guests accompanying Rep. Terri Sewell at the State of the Union address tonight. According to a post from Sewell on her social media, Thomas Curry is an Air Force veteran and his wife, Annie, spent her career as a teacher and counselor, including 10 years at Selma High School.
Man dead after crashed car found in Dallas County creek
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a Selma man. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, 32, was killed when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. Troopers said Johnson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Single-car crash claims life of Selma man
A 32-year-old Selma died in a single-car crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, Nicolas L. Johnson, was fatally injured at approximately 12:01 a.m. Monday when the 2004 Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
