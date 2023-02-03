Read full article on original website
Geoff Partridge
4d ago
city of Phoenix should never have established this in the first place. probably looking for money contributions to election coffers for advertising space without saying it out loud.
4
All. American
4d ago
good for him. any government, local or otherwise needs to stop pandering to the rich
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
KTAR.com
Anti-abortion activist scaling skyscraper in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — An anti-abortion activist was scaling the Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. Maison Des Champs, who bills himself as “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man,” was seen scaling the building at Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 10 a.m. He was climbing to raise awareness...
knau.org
Arizona prisons allegedly forced pregnant inmates into induced labor
Multiple female inmates at an Arizona prison complex in Goodyear say corrections staff induced their labor against their will. Advocates say the practice is a human rights violation and a medical risk. The women say medical providers at the Perryville state prison told them it was a policy of the...
KTAR.com
Phoenix City Council members mull possibility of adding districts
PHOENIX — As Phoenix starts its required redistricting process this year, the idea of adding seats the city council is being kicked around. The council voted unanimously last week to approve a schedule for redistricting, as required every 10 years under city code, that will put a new map into effect in 2024.
KTAR.com
Anti-abortion activist scales Phoenix’s tallest skyscraper without ropes
PHOENIX — An anti-abortion activist scaled the vacant Chase Tower, Phoenix’s tallest skyscraper, without ropes Tuesday morning. Maison Des Champs, who bills himself as “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man,” reached the top of the 40-story building at Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. Des Champs...
AZFamily
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
KTAR.com
Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl
PHOENIX – Arizona’s National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country’s busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix. Army and Air Guard will have a presence at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday through Sunday in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, in a multiagency show of force.
12news.com
What do Arizona and an alleged Chinese spy balloon have in common? More than you'd expect
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Tourists were treated to an impromptu air show off the Carolina coast on Saturday when the U.S. military shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon. The military operation happened after the balloon was seen floating over the skies of military sites across the country for nearly a week.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
SignalsAZ
Gilbert Town Manager Elected President
Gilbert Town Manager Patrick Banger was recently elected by his peers to serve as president of the Arizona City/County Management Association (ACMA) Board of Directors. Banger began his term as president at the organization’s annual business meeting in Sedona, Arizona on January 26 and his term will run through January 2024. Upon the completion of his term as president, Banger will remain on the board as the past president for another year, through January 2025. Banger has been a member of the ACMA since 2011.A photo of Gilbert Town Manager Patrick Banger with his arms crossed.
AZFamily
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
fox10phoenix.com
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
KTAR.com
Over $100K in production equipment stolen near NFL Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A theft investigation is underway after police said over $100,000 worth of production equipment was stolen near the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of the theft around 5 p.m. to Second and Washington streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
AZFamily
Fighter jets that shot down Chinese balloon have ties to Arizona history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The two fighter jets that shot down the Chinese balloon on Saturday afternoon not far from Myrtle Beach has some ties to Arizona history, believe it or not!. The two had the call sign “Frank01″ and “Frank02,” intended to honor Phoenix-born 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luke,...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
