City faces public backlash over dog’s death
Nearly 50 people from across the country urged the Lodi City Council on Wednesday to fire three officers involved in the death of a family’s dog.
“Every one of those individuals listed are a danger to society and we demand their firing now,” Jose Samaniego said during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. “We will not tolerate a lengthy criminal investigation. Several organizations plan to protest in person and demand their firing as soon as the next few days.”
Comments / 0