ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

City faces public backlash over dog’s death

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Nearly 50 people from across the country urged the Lodi City Council on Wednesday to fire three officers involved in the death of a family’s dog.

“Every one of those individuals listed are a danger to society and we demand their firing now,” Jose Samaniego said during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. “We will not tolerate a lengthy criminal investigation. Several organizations plan to protest in person and demand their firing as soon as the next few days.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
3K+
Followers
70
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy