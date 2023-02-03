Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
dayton.com
Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals
Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings
James DeLong from Enon said he's never seen a coyote on his property, but he's heard them. He said he never felt worried about his dog, Jack.
953wiki.com
Former Eagle Country 99.3 Morning Show Host Bubba Bo Passes Away at 66
Bubba was placed in hospice care two weeks ago after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Former Eagle Country 99.3 morning show host Eric “Bubba Bo” Boulanger has passed away. Bubba died at the age of 66 on Friday.
1017thepoint.com
LONG-TIME RICHMOND EDUCATOR, COACH DIES
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond educator and coach has died. John Lebo died Sunday. Lebo was the first Dean of Students at Richmond High School and spent 28 years there. He served on numerous boards and helped to found the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. In 1995, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash – the highest award an Indiana civilian can receive. Visitation will be this Saturday at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. John Lebo was 90.
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
WTVM
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
‘Rest easy good boy’: Middletown Police K-9 Koda passes away
Koda was a 7.5-year-old Dutch shepherd. He graduated from the Middletown Police K-9 Academy and started patrol with the Middletown Division of Police in 2017 where he served alongside his partner, Seargent Dennis Jordan, for the last 6.5 years.
Fox 19
UC students petition to prevent moving the Bearcat statue before graduation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at the University of Cincinnati band together in an attempt to save the school’s well-loved Bearcat statue from being moved to storage in March. UC student Sydney Ford started a “Save the Bearcat” petition on Monday in hopes that the class of 2023 will be able to enjoy it throughout graduation in the spring.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
‘It’s been very stressful;’ Family continues search for missing elderly Beavercreek man
It has been one week since a 78-year-old man with dementia went missing from Beavercreek.
Woodworking shop in NKY focused on veteran's health and wellness
Patriots Landing is a years-long dream for Joe Montgomery, who saw woodworking as a way for veterans to work through life’s issues while building more than comradery.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album
BURBANK, Ca (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
‘We will forever be grateful to Officer Burton;’ Fallen Richmond officer posthumously honored
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was posthumously awarded with the Emergency Professional of the Year award by the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
