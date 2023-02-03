Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator position

Sean Payton’s first staff figures to be loaded with experience.

With Ejiro Evero’s future uncertain in Denver, the Broncos have requested to interview Brian Flores for the team’s defensive coordinator’s position as well as Seahawks assistant Sean Desai.

Flores won four Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins before working as the Steelers linebackers coach last season.

Desai worked several seasons in Chicago for former Broncos coach Vic Fangio before joining Seattle a year ago. Denver still runs Fangio’s scheme, something Payton likes since he had considered hiring Fangio in Denver before Fangio agreed to a deal with the Dolphins.

Evero performed well in his first season as the defensive boss. The Broncos increased their takeaways and sacks, adding a more aggressive posture to the defense he learned under Fangio in San Francisco. According to a source on Saturday, Payton has had dialogue with Evero remaining, but nothing is certain, leaving Denver to pursue multiple options if Evero lands the head job in Arizona or Indianapolis.

Evero was hired by Nathaniel Hackett. The two are best friends, and Evero turned down a chance to serve as the interim coach for the final two games following Hackett’s firing.

Evero has interviewed for the head job in all five NFL head coaching vacancies and generated buzz this offseason with his intelligence and poise. He He is also expected to interview for the Minnesota DC job, though Sports Illustrated reported Saturday that the Broncos have not granted permission. Denver also blocked Evero from interviewing for the same position with the Falcons two weeks ago. The Rams could bring Evero back if Raheem Morris lands a head job with the Colts. With Evero still under contract, the Broncos can block interviews, but hopefully clarity emerges soon for both sides.

Flores mentioned the Broncos in his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL two years ago regarding hiring practices. The Broncos hired Fangio in that cycle, but said they considered Flores an impressive candidate.

Joe Ellis and John Elway, who were mentioned in the suit and denied Flores’ claims of a sham interview for the Broncos’ head coaching job, no longer work for the team, which is also under new ownership.

