1923: [Spoiler] Confirmed to Return in Just-Announced Season 2

By Kimberly Roots
 4 days ago
This just in: We know of at least one Dutton who’ll survive 1923 ‘s freshman season.

On the heels of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 renewal Friday , series star Harrison Ford confirmed that he will, indeed, be in the sophomore run.

Press PLAY on the video below to hear him announce the news to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today .

Created by Yellowstone ‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren), and explores the early-20th Century when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

Ford’s participation in Season 2 was far from a sure thing. In the most recent episode, Jacob was touch-and-go as he recovered from a brutal ambush by the sheep men, led by Banner Creighton (played by Game of Thrones alum Jerome Flynn). The attack took place in Episode 3 and left Jacob riddled with bullets and his nephew, John Sr., dead. (It also injured Jack and his fianceé Elizabeth; read a full recap for all the details.)

The Yellowstone prequel’s freshman run resumes Sunday, Feb. 5, with the first of four consecutive episodes, culminating in the Feb. 26 finale.

Are you relieved to know that Jacob Dutton will survive 1923 Season 1? Sound off in the comments!

