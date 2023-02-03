ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

westernmassnews.com

Water main breaks again along Emerson Road in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break repair completed on Monday in Longmeadow has burst again.. Longmeadow DPW crews are now in the process of repairing the new leak on Emerson Road. Some Longmeadow residents will experience water pressure issues on the following roads as the new repairs are...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee firefighter injured after responding to car fire on Everett Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Everett Street Monday evening for reports of a car fire. According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, crews arriving on scene also discovered a structure fire in a detached garage and flames in the surrounding wooded area. The fire has since...
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?

Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT

