westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Crews respond to car accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received the call around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said that they located a vehicle on its side. The...
westernmassnews.com
Water main breaks again along Emerson Road in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break repair completed on Monday in Longmeadow has burst again.. Longmeadow DPW crews are now in the process of repairing the new leak on Emerson Road. Some Longmeadow residents will experience water pressure issues on the following roads as the new repairs are...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
Winter weather advisory in place as evening commute could be slippery
Much of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory and slippery roads are possible for the Tuesday evening commute. Cities under the advisory include Charlemont, Barre, Gloucester, Springfield, Worcester and Cambridge. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation, including less than an inch of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service....
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
TRAFFIC: Lights at intersection in Agawam are flashing due to crash
The lights at the intersection of North Westfield Street, North Street, and North Street in Agawam are on flash.
westernmassnews.com
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks. The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee firefighter injured after responding to car fire on Everett Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Everett Street Monday evening for reports of a car fire. According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, crews arriving on scene also discovered a structure fire in a detached garage and flames in the surrounding wooded area. The fire has since...
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
westernmassnews.com
Video showing car driving by Agawam school bus stop raises safety concerns
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has obtained video of a close call at a school bus stop in Agawam that is raising safety concerns. We showed the video to one state legislator who said that the situation could have been fatal. The video obtained by Western Mass News...
6-month-old baby dies when tree falls on car in western Massachusetts
Heavy winds in western Massachusetts are being blamed for a tree that fell on a vehicle on Friday, killing a 6-month-old baby and seriously injuring a 23-year-old woman.
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
