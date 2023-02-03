Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023. The induction ceremony is on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tickets are available at MaineBasketballHallofFame.com. Margie Arnold, Waterville. Joanna Brown, Southern Maine. Paul Burnell, South Portland. Warren Caruso, Husson. Larry...
wabi.tv
Monday Maine Regional Cheer Championships Recap
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s Maine Regional Cheer Championships saw Central Aroostook win Class D North-South, Dexter capture Class C North, and the hosting Ellsworth Eagles come away with the Class B North crown. Central Aroostook and Dexter started off regional day with championships. “It’s incredible. It’s nothing like...
wabi.tv
Hunter Johnson on his way to national boxing competition
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Hunter Johnson is taking his training from Fairfield’s Rolfe Boxing to the Silver Gloves Nationals event for USA Boxing. Johnson’s regional championship in early December set him up for this chance to compete nationally from Thursday-Saturday in Independence, Mo. He’s been training for less...
WMTW
National Toboggan Championships slides into Camden
CAMDEN, Maine — Hundreds of teams are racing their toboggans at the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden. The races typically get underway Saturday, with teams of two, three or four teams racing their toboggans down a 400-foot toboggan chute that dates back to the 1930s. But due to the recent cold snap and mild temperatures from early winter. This year's tournament has a different look.
Has This College Closed Its Central Maine Location Permanently?
Even though thousands of people have had great success with completely online college programs, others are far more comfortable with an in-person college experience. Even for those who have been raised using social media and having internet access on their phones, there is something beneficial about spending time in the classroom with your fellow students.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
James Taylor to Play Bangor Waterfront; Here’s How to Win Tickets
When James Taylor comes to the Bangor waterfront on June 27, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be there. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. But you don't have to wait to score a pair of tickets to the show. If...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wabi.tv
Four generations of Charleston firefighters keep tradition strong
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - Firefighting in Charleston is a family affair - and there are big boots to fill. Fighting fire is family at the Charleston Fire Department. Four generations of Hansons, Ameros and Weymouths have donned the helmet in Charleston, and that continues with Alex Hanson and Katelyn Amaro, the team’s next batch of junior firefighters.
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
wabi.tv
Penobscot Snowmobile Club hosts charity Radar Run for Pine Tree Camp
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather hasn’t been a hindrance to everyone, especially not the Penobscot Snowmobile Club!. Folks were invited to the Penobscot Snowmobile Club on Bog Rd. Sunday afternoon for their first Radar Run. Snowmobilers competed against a radar speed gun to complete the 660ft track...
WMTW
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
wabi.tv
My Maine Gardens: Valentine’s Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that different colored roses have different meanings?. Deb Neuman from My Maine Gardens talks about what the different color represent.
wabi.tv
Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -36 Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday Morning. Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor this morning to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year. The...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Jack
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Jack, a 4-year-old mixed breed. He is also deaf. To learn more about Jack, click here.
foxbangor.com
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
WPFO
Missing Bangor woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
Comments / 0