A rainbow-inspired food market is coming to Piccadilly
Glow-in-the-dark bao buns, upside-down iced tea and candyfloss burritos are just some of the culinary wonders you’ll be able to gobble up at a rainbow-inspired food market that’s coming to central London this month. Flavourscapes, which is taking over Glasshouse Street near Piccadilly Circus for two days from...
How to get tickets for Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance UK tour
Calling all members of the Bey Hive: the time has finally come. Beyoncé has announced that she will be touring her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, released in July last year. Much to our delight, the superstar confirmed the live dates were happening at the Wearable Art Gala in California on October 22, and now the European and North American legs of the Renaissance World Tour have been announced.
Announcing Australia’s own star of ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’
After months of speculation, the producers of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical announced today that the coveted role of Tina Turner will be played by Zimbabwean Australian performer Ruva Ngwenya when the multi award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May. Ruva Ngwenya has been...
Sino Malls presents Love in the City
Go big this Valentine's Day and tell the world – or at least the people across the harbour – that you're in love. This Feb 14, Sino Malls is transforming the exterior of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre & Empire Centre into a massive multimedia screen, where loved up Hongkongers will have the opportunity to write a personalised love note for their partner and see it projected across the 4,000sq m video wall. Visit S+ Reward's official website to find out how you can register for the chance to show your one-minute love message and truly impress your special someone!
The Northern line could be extended to Clapham Junction
Spend long enough hanging out with south Londoners and they'll inevitably start moaning about the tube, and its unforgivable bias towards all things north of the river. There are already plans underway to change that, with a proposed Bakerloo line extension that could give a delicious taste of tube-based commuting to people in Lewisham or even (gasp!) Kent. But now, there's talk of further beefing up the Northern Line, too.
Holy moly! There’s a £2.85 million converted chapel for sale in Camberwell
Imagine waking up under a stained-glass window and having your breakfast sitting on original church pews. For one deep-pocketed house-hunter, this could be a reality, as a spectacular converted chapel in Camberwell is for sale for £2.85 million. The four-bedroom home on Cormont Road in southeast London covers 3,200sq...
