ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
Collider

Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It

Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself

Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
Digital Trends

The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us

HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ComicBook

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Jurassic World Dominion Star

While production on the sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicked off last October, The Hollywood Reporter confirms today that Dichen Lachman, who starred in Season 1 of Severance and Jurassic World Dominion, has joined the cast of the sequel. No details have emerged about the character Lachman will be playing. The new ...
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
netflixjunkie.com

HILARIOUS! Pedro Pascal Leaves Fans Wheezing Without Even Uttering a Word at ‘Saturday Night Live’

If you have watched Game of Thrones, or The Last of Us, you would instantly know who Pedro Pascal is. He is an actor who has impressed numerous people from all around the world with his brilliant acting skills. However, the actor has the skills to impress his fans without even uttering a word. Well, the actor recently hosted one of the most loved late-night television talk shows, Saturday Night Live.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Viking Wolf on Netflix, A Moody Norwegian Thriller With An Appetite For Horror

Don’t expect a wild canine wearing a horned helmet. The Viking Wolf of this Netflix thriller-horror entry is more a figure from Scandinavian mythic tradition, that is until townspeople start getting ripped apart by an unseen force that leaves distinctive claw marks behind. And when the new police chief in town discovers a link between the violence and her daughter’s increasingly odd behavior, it’s time to bring in some reinforcements in the hope of solving the case. VIKING WOLF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  The Gist: A veteran big city police officer moves with her children to a small town after a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy