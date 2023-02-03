Read full article on original website
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations
Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Netflix For Your Next Movie Night
While we all love that Netflix has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a movie all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed reviews to help us narrow dow...
Collider
Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It
Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
Beyoncé's Grammy Post Sparks Conspiracy Theory
Some of Beyoncé's fans think she jumped the gun when it came to celebrating this year's Grammy Award wins.
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
The 10 best movies coming to Netflix in February
Check out all "The Lord of the Rings" movies, "Call Me By Your Name," and the Netflix rom-com "Your Place or Mine."
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Jurassic World Dominion Star
While production on the sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicked off last October, The Hollywood Reporter confirms today that Dichen Lachman, who starred in Season 1 of Severance and Jurassic World Dominion, has joined the cast of the sequel. No details have emerged about the character Lachman will be playing. The new ...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
netflixjunkie.com
HILARIOUS! Pedro Pascal Leaves Fans Wheezing Without Even Uttering a Word at ‘Saturday Night Live’
If you have watched Game of Thrones, or The Last of Us, you would instantly know who Pedro Pascal is. He is an actor who has impressed numerous people from all around the world with his brilliant acting skills. However, the actor has the skills to impress his fans without even uttering a word. Well, the actor recently hosted one of the most loved late-night television talk shows, Saturday Night Live.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Viking Wolf on Netflix, A Moody Norwegian Thriller With An Appetite For Horror
Don’t expect a wild canine wearing a horned helmet. The Viking Wolf of this Netflix thriller-horror entry is more a figure from Scandinavian mythic tradition, that is until townspeople start getting ripped apart by an unseen force that leaves distinctive claw marks behind. And when the new police chief in town discovers a link between the violence and her daughter’s increasingly odd behavior, it’s time to bring in some reinforcements in the hope of solving the case. VIKING WOLF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A veteran big city police officer moves with her children to a small town after a...
