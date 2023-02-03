Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.

21 DAYS AGO