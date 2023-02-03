Read full article on original website
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream
Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”. Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features...
Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”: Stream
Dream Wife are returning this spring with their new album Social Lubrication, due out via Lucky Number on June 9th. Ahead of its release, the London-based rock trio are today offering some sage advice with the new single “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician).”. Dream Wife — composed of...
Mick Fleetwood Says a Fleetwood Mac Reunion is “Unthinkable” Following Christine McVie’s Death
As recently as 2021, Mick Fleetwood seemed keen on the idea of getting all the surviving Fleetwood Mac members back together for a proper farewell tour. However, following the tragic death of band member Christine McVie, Fleetwood now says such a reunion is “unthinkable.”. Fleetwood talked about the future...
Alex G’s 10 Best Songs
Let’s just get this out of the way: This list could be 50 songs long and wouldn’t even cover half of the great songs written and recorded by Alex Giannascoli, the prolific indie rocker known to most as Alex G. But, in honor of his 30th birthday on...
Grammys 2023: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood Perform “In Memoriam” Tribute
Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, and Christine McVie were honored at the 2023 Grammys with a heartwarming “In Memoriam” tribute featuring performances from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and more. Musgraves opened the tribute, performing Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” while playing what appeared to be the same...
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Channing Tatum Bumps and Grinds This Franchise to Its End
The Pitch: Our old pal Magic Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), to quote the poets of old, is “just a bachelor / Looking for a partner / Someone who knows how to ride / Without even falling off.” He’s not looking that hard at the moment, though, as he’s currently down on his luck, scraping together gigs in Miami following the pandemic-induced end of his custom furniture business.
Quavo and Offset Got into Physical Fight over Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammys: Report
Quavo and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be separated before the “In Memoriam” tribute to their deceased Migos bandmate Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards, TMZ reports. Takeoff was shot and killed leaving a party at a Houston bowling alley last fall after catching...
With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop
In the new Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the country-pop singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau recalls the first conversation he had with the then-rising artist. “She wanted to cross over to pop, she wanted to be an international superstar, and she wanted to be an absolutely top touring artist. Those three goals, clear as a bell, first time I talked to her.”
2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners
Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar were among the big winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Styles took home the top prize, winning Album of the Year for Harry’s House. The UK pop star also won Best Pop Vocal Album. Not to be...
Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”: Preview
Linkin Park will unveil a previously unreleased track called “Lost” this Friday (February 10th). The song is culled from the sessions for the band’s sophomore album, 2003’s Meteora. In advance of the full song release, Linkin Park have teased an 18-second snippet of the track, with...
Shania Twain Rejected Prince’s Offer to Collaborate on “The Next Rumours”
Sometime around 2008, while reeling from her then-husband Matt Lange’s infidelities and plotting her divorce, Shania Twain fielded a call from Prince offering to collaborate on “the next Rumours,” which would be her version of Fleetwood Mac’s classic album of fracturing relationships. “I missed out on...
Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “The Court” from Upcoming Album i/o: Stream
Peter Gabriel has unveiled the Dark-Side Mix of “The Court,” the second song from his comeback album i/o. Its Sunday release coincides with this month’s full moon. Takes a listen below. Written and produced by Gabriel, “The Court” was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and...
Iggy & The Stooges’ Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now
Iggy & The Stooges’ iconic 1973 album Raw Power turns 50 years old on Tuesday (February 7th). To mark the occasion, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have unveiled an expanded “50th Anniversary Legacy Edition” available to stream on DSPs starting today (February 3rd). The digital-exclusive release (stream...
Morrissey Thinks Capitol Sabotaged His Record Because He’s “Too Diverse”
Morrissey said he is “coming around” to the belief that Capitol Records intentionally sabotaged his album Bonfire of Teenagers, suggesting his conservative views make him “too diverse” a thinker. Moz announced in December that he’s split from his management and “disassociated himself from Capitol Records,” while...
Scott Stapp on Creed’s Breakup: “I’ll Take the Blame About That”
Singer Scott Stapp is taking the blame for Creed’s initial breakup in 2004. At the time, Stapp and the other band members decided to part ways due to personal issues. Stapp would pursue a solo career, while guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips formed Alter Bridge with vocalist Myles Kennedy. Creed eventually reunited for a 2009 album, Full Circle, and tour, but have been on hiatus since 2012.
David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Rejects Harry Styles Comparisons
Harry Styles might be one of the defining artists of his generation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s qualified to outshine, say, David Bowie. Tony Visconti, the producer who worked closely with Ziggy Stardust himself, had a harsh response to someone who suggested the former One Direction member is on Bowie’s caliber: “He’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”
Iggy and the Stooges’ Raw Power Created the Blueprint for Punk Rock
Editor’s Note: This feature originally ran in 2021, but has been updated to reflect the 50th anniversary of Raw Power in 2023. When rock ‘n’ roll evolved from the harmonious sludge of ditties about loving a gal from down the street or how kids wanted to rebel against their parents, the Beatles and Stones pushed our consciousness. Those bands dared us to see the emotional and sonic boundaries via large, orchestrated movements with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band or the smooth but malicious undertones of Let It Bleed. These two bands broke the mold. They accelerated what the culture and art form were, but even as the Stones dipped their toes in dark water, it was still palatable to the masses, selling millions. But soon, new bands pushed harder. They came at the culture like a brick to the teeth: Jimi Hendrix took us to a different plane of existence, Black Sabbath dared us to see the devil and dance with him, and Zeppelin riffed hard and heavy along to Robert Plant gyrating in skintight trousers, begging listeners to squeeze the lemon “till the juice ran down his leg.”
Song of the Week: Caroline Polachek Lets the Sun Shine with “Blood and Butter”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Caroline Polachek digs into sun-soaked desire on “Blood and Butter.”
