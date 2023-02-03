ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Alex G’s 10 Best Songs

Let’s just get this out of the way: This list could be 50 songs long and wouldn’t even cover half of the great songs written and recorded by Alex Giannascoli, the prolific indie rocker known to most as Alex G. But, in honor of his 30th birthday on...
Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Channing Tatum Bumps and Grinds This Franchise to Its End

The Pitch: Our old pal Magic Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), to quote the poets of old, is “just a bachelor / Looking for a partner / Someone who knows how to ride / Without even falling off.” He’s not looking that hard at the moment, though, as he’s currently down on his luck, scraping together gigs in Miami following the pandemic-induced end of his custom furniture business.
With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop

In the new Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the country-pop singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau recalls the first conversation he had with the then-rising artist. “She wanted to cross over to pop, she wanted to be an international superstar, and she wanted to be an absolutely top touring artist. Those three goals, clear as a bell, first time I talked to her.”
Scott Stapp on Creed’s Breakup: “I’ll Take the Blame About That”

Singer Scott Stapp is taking the blame for Creed’s initial breakup in 2004. At the time, Stapp and the other band members decided to part ways due to personal issues. Stapp would pursue a solo career, while guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips formed Alter Bridge with vocalist Myles Kennedy. Creed eventually reunited for a 2009 album, Full Circle, and tour, but have been on hiatus since 2012.
David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Rejects Harry Styles Comparisons

Harry Styles might be one of the defining artists of his generation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s qualified to outshine, say, David Bowie. Tony Visconti, the producer who worked closely with Ziggy Stardust himself, had a harsh response to someone who suggested the former One Direction member is on Bowie’s caliber: “He’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”
Iggy and the Stooges’ Raw Power Created the Blueprint for Punk Rock

Editor’s Note: This feature originally ran in 2021, but has been updated to reflect the 50th anniversary of Raw Power in 2023. When rock ‘n’ roll evolved from the harmonious sludge of ditties about loving a gal from down the street or how kids wanted to rebel against their parents, the Beatles and Stones pushed our consciousness. Those bands dared us to see the emotional and sonic boundaries via large, orchestrated movements with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band or the smooth but malicious undertones of Let It Bleed. These two bands broke the mold. They accelerated what the culture and art form were, but even as the Stones dipped their toes in dark water, it was still palatable to the masses, selling millions. But soon, new bands pushed harder. They came at the culture like a brick to the teeth: Jimi Hendrix took us to a different plane of existence, Black Sabbath dared us to see the devil and dance with him, and Zeppelin riffed hard and heavy along to Robert Plant gyrating in skintight trousers, begging listeners to squeeze the lemon “till the juice ran down his leg.”
