Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”: Stream
Dream Wife are returning this spring with their new album Social Lubrication, due out via Lucky Number on June 9th. Ahead of its release, the London-based rock trio are today offering some sage advice with the new single “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician).”. Dream Wife — composed of...
Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “The Court” from Upcoming Album i/o: Stream
Peter Gabriel has unveiled the Dark-Side Mix of “The Court,” the second song from his comeback album i/o. Its Sunday release coincides with this month’s full moon. Takes a listen below. Written and produced by Gabriel, “The Court” was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and...
Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream
Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”. The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce New Double Album V, Share “Layla”: Stream
Unknown Mortal Orchestra are keeping their promise of a double album in 2023: It’s called V, and ahead of its March 17th release date, they’ve shared the new single “Layla” today. UMO’s Ruban Nielson worked on V in both Palm Springs, California and Hilo, Hawaii, taking...
Peter Gabriel Unveils ‘Dark-Side’ Version of New Single “The Court”
Peter Gabriel has released the Dark-Side remix of his new single, “The Court,” the second offering from his upcoming tenth album, i/o. “I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there,” said Gabriel in a video breaking down the track. “A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos, and in some senses, the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos.”
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
The Connection Between Paul McCartney’s Wings and Pink Floyd That Had Nothing to Do With Music
One non-musical thread connected Paul McCartney’s band Wings to Pink Floyd in the 1970s.
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ Features a Member of the Plastic Ono Band
A member of the Plastic Ono Band compared The Rolling Stones' "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" to John Lennon's "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Jethro Tull announce London show for May
Prog legends Jethro Tull will release their brand new album RökFlöte in April
slowthai Drops New Song “Feel Good”: Stream
Slowthai’s new record UGLY comes out March 3rd, and ahead of its release, he’s shared the insistently peppy new single “Feel Good.” Check it out below. UGLY has been described as the British rapper’s stab at rock music, and “Feel Good” certainly has a hard edge; warped bass pogos back and forth, driving slowthai’s flow. Still, the song doesn’t revel in darkness so much as it takes fan service to the next level. For the music video, the artist selected 35 lucky UK slowthai-heads to listen to the song for the first time on camera, using their real reactions as the visual’s base. Soon enough, the man himself surprises each fan by coming into their rooms, dancing along with them for an undeniably sweet moment.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
From Slipknot and Lovebites to Dying Fetus and Powerwolf, these are the best new metal songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
Eight Albums in, The Gorillaz Universe Is Still Expanding
Something about Damon Albarn examining the intersection of technology and art through the prism of a literal virtual band just works too well. Gorillaz are still going strong after over two decades as a group, and their eighth album Cracker Island (out Friday, February 24th), shows the British band going from strength to strength; they are a full-on genre-shifting machine whose very existence is already an exploration about the dangers that come from our online and physical worlds overlapping. Using Gorillaz as a medium to probe these very ideas in Cracker Island is something almost meta; but this has been the essence of the band from the start.
Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”: Preview
Linkin Park will unveil a previously unreleased track called “Lost” this Friday (February 10th). The song is culled from the sessions for the band’s sophomore album, 2003’s Meteora. In advance of the full song release, Linkin Park have teased an 18-second snippet of the track, with...
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Floating Points announces live premiere of Pharoah Sanders collab Promises
One of The FADER’s favorite albums of 2021 (and this writer’s favorite, hands down) was Promises, a cosmic collaboration between visionary producer-composer Sam Shepherd (Floating Points), free jazz legend Pharoah Sanders, and the London Symphony Orchestra. Dropped in the heart of the pandemic (and as Sanders neared his 80th birthday), the record has not been performed live since its release, and Sanders passed away in September of last year, rendering an original cast rendition impossible.
MF DOOM’s Metalface Records Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue for KMD’s Black Bastards
KMD, the hip-hop brother duo comprised of the late MF DOOM (as Zev Love X) and DJ Subroc, are getting their sophomore album, Black Bastards, reissued on vinyl. The new pressing will be out on March 31st via DOOM’s own Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment. The release celebrates the...
Iggy & The Stooges’ Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now
Iggy & The Stooges’ iconic 1973 album Raw Power turns 50 years old on Tuesday (February 7th). To mark the occasion, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have unveiled an expanded “50th Anniversary Legacy Edition” available to stream on DSPs starting today (February 3rd). The digital-exclusive release (stream...
Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History
Queen Bey has reached a new level of Queen Shit: After winning four awards at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé has officially become the most decorated recording artist of all time. Beyoncé was already the most nominated artist of all time, going up to 88 nominations (tying with her...
