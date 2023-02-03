Slowthai’s new record UGLY comes out March 3rd, and ahead of its release, he’s shared the insistently peppy new single “Feel Good.” Check it out below. UGLY has been described as the British rapper’s stab at rock music, and “Feel Good” certainly has a hard edge; warped bass pogos back and forth, driving slowthai’s flow. Still, the song doesn’t revel in darkness so much as it takes fan service to the next level. For the music video, the artist selected 35 lucky UK slowthai-heads to listen to the song for the first time on camera, using their real reactions as the visual’s base. Soon enough, the man himself surprises each fan by coming into their rooms, dancing along with them for an undeniably sweet moment.

10 HOURS AGO