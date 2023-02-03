ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines launches discount all-you-can-fly summer pass

By Chris Morris
Frontier Airlines is rolling out an all-you-can-fly pass for summer travel , which could pack the carrier this vacation season.

The discount airline will charge $399 for its GoWild! Summer Pass, which will give purchasers unlimited flights (at one cent each) for five months between May and September. All domestic and international routes are included, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Latin America.

Bag and assigned seat fees will still apply. And travelers won’t earn frequent flyer credits on their trips.

In a business move reminiscent of MoviePass—but for the skies—passes are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Frontier hasn’t said how many it plans to offer.

Passholders have to be flexible, also, as tickets only become available for booking the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel—and are subject to blackout periods.

The pass will also auto-renew at the end of the summer unless it’s cancelled at a rate much higher than $399. GoWild passes for the full year typically retail for $1,999 , and the summer pass typically costs $999 per year.

Frontier is looking to stay atop people’s minds after its proposed merger with Spirit Airlines fell apart last summer, and could be looking to boost its reputation after Southwest Airlines’ calamitous performance during the holiday season.

It could also be doing a bit of reputational repair as Frontier was one of six airlines (and the only U.S. one) to agree to refund over $600 million to travelers last year in a price gouging settlement with the Department of Transportation.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

