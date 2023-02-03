Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF celebrates Tu b’Shevat with concert, crafts
Jewish National Fund’s Northern Ohio chapter held its first fully in-person Tu b’Shevat celebration Feb. 5 at the the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Tu b’Shevat is considered the original Earth Day and celebrates a new year for the trees, which relates to one of JNF’s most well-known initiatives – gathering donations through blue boxes to plant trees in Israel. The event included tree and nature-themed hands-on activities for children, booths set up by JNF’s community partners and a free, family concert featuring musician Jason Mesches, who is known for his Jewish music geared toward children and young families.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Grandparent Magical Mitzvah Party’ Feb. 12 at Federation
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host “Grandparent Magical Mitzvah Party” from 9:45 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at 25701 Science Park Drive. A breakfast buffet, magic show and a PJ Library storytime will take place during the event. Tickets are $10 per family. To register, visit bit.ly/3GRtgU2.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bikur Cholim gala to celebrate 35 years of service
Bikur Cholim of Cleveland will celebrate its 35 years of service to the community with its Gala @ 35 event on Feb. 20 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Bikur Cholim was founded in 1988 by volunteers that recognized the need for a community-based organization to serve the needs of Jewish sick patients and their families. By 1994, Bikur Cholim was incorporated as a nonprofit organization, according to its website. Since its inception, the organization has established four guest homes in Cleveland Heights for patients and their families to use for free while receiving treatment in Cleveland; opened several hospitality rooms in local hospitals; and opened a new Cleveland Heights office in 2019.
Lucky Ducky Medina is, in fact, all it’s quacked up to be
MEDINA, Ohio -- If you’re in Medina, don’t be surprised if a toy duck paddles its way across your path. Brandy Kerr is working to bring some joy to people through her Lucky Ducky Medina project, in which she leaves little decorated rubber ducks on vehicles and other places for people to find.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaden, Leonard
Leonard “Lenny” Kaden, beloved husband of Nina nee Finkelstein, passed away Feb. 5, 2023. Devoted father of Debra Kaden of San Diego, Calif., Marscee (Jim) Kaden-Ryaby of Phoenix and Kathy (Alvi) Kaden-Markowitz; adored grandfather of Brandon Cohen and Jordan Cohen, Hylari (Rafael) Villamar, Jared Markowitz and Jesse Markowitz; loving great-grandfather of Lilyanah, Rafael and Jax Villamar; dear brother of the late Ted Kaden.
The Macaron Tea Room at Eton Will Permanently Close This Month
Broadview Heights will remain open
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Cleveland With Surprisingly Delicious Brunch
You’ve heard of breakfast burritos, but have you ever had a breakfast taco? What about bacon-wrapped jalapeños? One Cleveland taco shop is redefining breakfast as we know it. At Tacologist, tacos and tequila are the name of the game… but brunch is a contender for the spotlight, too! This delicious dining destination on Euclid Avenue is awaiting the chance to tickle your taste buds.
Cleveland Jewish News
Katz, Charlotte
Charlotte “Ida” Katz (nee Silverstein), 91, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Charlotte was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Cleveland. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Katz; devoted mother of Gail (Harley) Cohen of Orange, Howard Katz of Wadsworth, Brenda Kramer (Larry Sklar, deceased) of Las Vegas and Lisa (David) Gelman of Beachwood; loving grandmother of Jason Cohen (Lana Khadam), Dana Cohen, Brad Katz and Lauren Katz, Jamie (Juan) Alvarez and Steven Sklar, Amy Gelman and Mallory Gelman; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney Katz, Abigail Sklar, Ian Hoban and Asher Alvarez; dear sister of Roslyn (Tully, deceased) Lapidus (deceased), Rebecca (Larry) Fishbach (deceased) and Sol Harold (Lois, deceased) Silverstein (deceased).
cleveland19.com
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
Cleveland Jewish News
CWRU’s Mandel School of Applied Sciences partners with Magnolia Clubhouse
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is partnering with resale shop Magnolia Clubhouse. The partnership will focus on research and recovery for those with mental health issues. Mandel School assistant professor Jessica Wojtalik is leading the effort for...
Now Open: Pho Sunshine Vietnamese Restaurant at Asia Plaza
The restaurant takes the spot of Szechuan Café, which recently closed in Asiatown
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
Cleveland Jewish News
Zina Greek Street Food open in University Heights
ZINA Greek Street Food, led by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, held a soft opening Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. Now fully open, the new restaurant is in the same strip center as chef Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch. ZINA offers a casual Greek-inspired dining experience, including menu items like lamb sliders; gyros; souvlaki, a type of meat skewer; spanakopita, a savory Greek spinach pie; and loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy balls covered in hot honey syrup.
anash.org
Wedding: Hirsch – Warszwaski
The wedding of Daniel Hirsch of Coral Springs, Fl and Dassi Warszwaski of Cleveland, OH took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Comments / 0