Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake
Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
Strongest earthquake in 40 years hits Buffalo area: "Like a car hit my house"
A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
Your reports help officials with scientific tracking
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
In Canada this morning, they felt a 4.2 seismic activity earthquake at 6:15 AM. Earlier this morning there was a 7.7 earthquake this morning.
Historic Balloon Landing Site In Buffalo, New York
What will be next for the USA and China and relations? That remains to be seen. For those in Myrtle Beach, this balloon is a part of their history!
6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo
A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]
In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again.
Military.com
The Short Life of the New USS Little Rock: Design Flaws, Setbacks Lead to Decommissioning
Some 8,500 people turned out on Dec. 16, 2017, to watch the commissioning of the new $440 million USS Little Rock — draped in red, white and blue bunting — at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. That now appears to have been the ship's only...
lnnnews.com
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
No significant damage from WNY earthquake
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?
Keep an eye on your home after Monday’s earthquake
Believe it or not, earthquake insurance is not automatically part of a New Yorker’s homeowner policy, according to AAA.
NBC Chicago
Buffalo, New York Shakes With Largest Earthquake in Four Decades
A rare 3.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buffalo, New York area early Monday. Initial data from the United States Geological Survey indicated the earthquake hit about 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. Nearly 3,000 felt the shaking, according to USGS. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office acknowledged the...
Cheektowaga Police Officer involved in Hit & Run
There is a $5,000 reward. The Cheektowaga and Depew Police Departments were involved in a pursuit trying to stop stolen vehicles early Monday morning. Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackhief was in position to attempt to stop the stolen vehicles with a Stop Stick. One of the vehicles hit him and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Blackchief needed extensive surgery.
