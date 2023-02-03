ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake

Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Strongest earthquake in 40 years hits Buffalo area: "Like a car hit my house"

A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage.The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.The shaking lasted a few seconds and sent residents first to their windows and then to social media in search of an explanation.Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that no damage had been reported so far in West Seneca,...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo

A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
BUFFALO, NY
lnnnews.com

New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No significant damage from WNY earthquake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local baby continues to defy the odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Chicago

Buffalo, New York Shakes With Largest Earthquake in Four Decades

A rare 3.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buffalo, New York area early Monday. Initial data from the United States Geological Survey indicated the earthquake hit about 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. Nearly 3,000 felt the shaking, according to USGS. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office acknowledged the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cheektowaga Police Officer involved in Hit & Run

There is a $5,000 reward. The Cheektowaga and Depew Police Departments were involved in a pursuit trying to stop stolen vehicles early Monday morning. Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackhief was in position to attempt to stop the stolen vehicles with a Stop Stick. One of the vehicles hit him and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Blackchief needed extensive surgery.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy