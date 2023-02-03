Yes, we're still on a watermelon sugar high over Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' latest reunion and no, we won't calm down!. More than a decade after their brief-yet-infamous love story ended, the "Bejeweled" singer and the One Direction star proved that there is no bad blood between them when they were spotted talking at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. An eyewitness revealed to E! News that Taylor walked over to Harry during Steve Lacy's performance, greeting him with a hug.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO