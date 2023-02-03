Read full article on original website
Herd Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men's soccer head coach Chris Grassie announced the team's 2023 Spring Schedule on Tuesday. The Herd will participate in the Columbus Crew Spring League and defend its 2022 title. MU will begin the spring outside of the CSL against Rio Grande in Huntington on March...
Marshall Tennis Drops Close Match Against VCU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team (3-2) dropped a close 4-3 decision to VCU (1-4) on Sunday afternoon at the 7827 Tennis Center. "Another close one today, two days in a row," Marshall tennis coach John Mercer said. "It's a shame we did not get today's match, we had some opportunities again like yesterday. We will use today to grow and get better and hopefully close it out next time."
Herd Men's Hoops Falls at Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) fell on the road, 77-67, to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana. "They wanted it more earlier than we did," Herd men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni said....
