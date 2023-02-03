HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team (3-2) dropped a close 4-3 decision to VCU (1-4) on Sunday afternoon at the 7827 Tennis Center. "Another close one today, two days in a row," Marshall tennis coach John Mercer said. "It's a shame we did not get today's match, we had some opportunities again like yesterday. We will use today to grow and get better and hopefully close it out next time."

