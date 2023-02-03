Read full article on original website
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
Ninja star stabbing near Dunkin’ in West Milford, NJ — 18-year-old charged
WEST MILFORD — A man was stabbed with a ninja star in the area of Dunkin' on Union Valley Road, and an 18-year old has been arrested for the alleged crime, according to police. Township resident Michael Poirier is charged with aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses, police...
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store
CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
Busted wind turbine in Bayonne, NJ has been wasting money for years
BAYONNE — A pricy wind turbine first put up over a decade ago in North Jersey has been out of use for more than two years along the Bayonne waterfront, leaving taxpayers wondering whether they'll see the savings once promised. The $5.6 million wind turbine project was a partnership...
Unique and delicious donut shop reveals exciting new store in Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore, is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
NJ cop gets slapped with serious charges after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting
PATERSON — A city police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct after shooting a fleeing man this summer. Officer Jerry Moravek had responded with several other officers to a noise complaint on June 11 at 3:20 a.m. As a small crowd in the street is...
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
NJ-bound flight forced to turn around after battery catches fire
🔴 United flight 2664 left San Diego for Newark just after 7 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday. 🔴 Smoke began coming out of a passenger's bag in the first class cabin. 🔴 The San Diego Fire Department credited the flight crew for preventing the fire from spreading. A...
Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop
FLEMINGTON — An elected member of the the borough council has been accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span. Flemington resident Malik Johnston was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year
Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
Garwood, NJ BOE member under fire for standing up for kids (Opinion)
A few months ago we brought you the story of Sal Piarulli who led the charge in Garwood to resist and fight back against the governor's plan to sexualize education. Surrounding the controversy, we launched the parental bill of rights, which was successful in motivating tens of thousands of parents to push back across the state.
Middlesex County, NJ town gets $370,000 for 911 upgrades
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — The police captain of this Middlesex County borough says its current emergency response system is at the end of its life and not serviceable any longer. So a sizable chunk of federal funding is arriving just in time. "We have to make sure that we're prepared...
