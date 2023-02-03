ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store

CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop

FLEMINGTON — An elected member of the the borough council has been accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span. Flemington resident Malik Johnston was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year

Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
PRINCETON, NJ
