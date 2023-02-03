ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
The US Sun

Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die

WE would all like to have a crystal ball to see into the future, especially when it comes to our health. Now one simple quiz could shed light on what the next years might hold for you and how long you could live for. Developed by experts at Vitality, the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day

The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Well+Good

3 Cozy, Heart-Healthy Teas That’ll Spark Joy (and Fight Inflammation) With Every Sip

Something about the first sip of hot tea on a cold and dreary winter day can instantly soothe your soul and fill your heart with joy. But aside from its naturally warming and soothing effect, research has shown that tea has several heart-healthy properties that can help support your cardiovascular system. According to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tea drinkers tend to have lower death rates from cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.
Muscle And Fitness

5 Forgotten Strength Exercises That Still Work (For Everyone)

There’s no question that the basics of strength training work despite what you may see from time to time on the Internet. The barbell is the ultimate tool for strength and muscle and will continue to work for all who take it seriously. Incorporating the Big 3exercises—the barbell squat, bench and deadlift—along with Olympic lifts should form the backbone of most conditioning and strength workouts. But within these squat, hinge, and press variations are forgotten strength exercises and variations done by old-school strongmen to get even stronger.
RadarOnline

‘I’m Sorry For All The Wrong Decisions I’ve Made In Life’: Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence On Mom Andrea Thompson’s Death, Apologizes For His Past Mistakes

NBA star Tristan Thompson paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Andrea Thompson, who tragically passed away last week at her Toronto home, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 31-year-old Sacramento Kings player shared a post on Instagram, revealing he is in the "deepest part of sorrow & grief” after the unexpected loss.He said, “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”He added, “Mommy, all the sacrifices you did...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

While The Iron Is Hot by Dr. Juan Harrison

Three year old Jack came bouncing out of his Dada’s truck into our kitchen announcing that we were going to hunt bear. “Papaw we need a gun.” I quickly unrolled the Christmas wrapping paper off the cardboard roller, drilled a hole for the handle off the baby bottle brush, and voila, we had a long gun. I taped up one end while he found some AA batteries for bullets to load like a long rifle.
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE
Muscle And Fitness

Burn Fat and Build Muscle with Just a Single Dumbbell

Working out with a single dumbbell may sound foolish, but imagine the following scenarios. You walk into the gym, ready to roll, and it is packed, and most of the equipment is taken. This makes completing your current program an annoying challenge. Or the will to train is strong, but time is short, or you could be looking for some variety in your workout for whatever reason.
Allure

What Is Hair Botox and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

If you’ve ever dabbled in the wonderful world of injectables, you know how freshly settled Botox can make everything smoother, tighter, bouncier, and glowier. It makes you wonder: What else can a little spot of Botox improve? Sex lives? Bank accounts? So when we saw the dramatic "hair Botox" before-and-afters on TikTok, our first thoughts were: "What in the world?" and then, quickly, "Where do we sign up?"
