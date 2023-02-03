ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola reopens 3 months after fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola is opening Tuesday with a new food trailer more than three months after a devastating fire. The fire happened on October 31, 2022 at the market and restaurant at 2250 W 9 Mile Rd. The building was determined a total loss and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

ECAT adds 3 new buses to fleet

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit added three new buses to its fleet Tuesday. The county held a ceremony at the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Fairfield Drive Tuesday morning. These are the first new buses in 10 years and include Wi-Fi. The county also promoted the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

City announces 'Pensacola Intergalactic Airport' ahead of Pensacon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport made its annual temporary name change Tuesday morning ahead of Pensacon. The city is getting ready to welcome visitors from all over the world -- hence the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport. Pensacon 2023 is set for Feb. 24-26. Pensacon founder and chairman Mike Ensley says...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Westbound span of Three Mile Bridge expected to open February 13

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The ‘General Daniel Chappie James Jr. Bridge’, commonly known as Three Mile Bridge, is expected to open February 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. Friday morning, lawmakers acknowledged the work that’s been done on the bridge during the first official drive over. “Today we want to celebrate those men and women, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man arrested for double-fatal December 2021 wreck on Beverly Parkway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Pensacola man is charged for the December 2021 crash on Beverly Parkway that left two people dead. Zhonterius Jones, 23, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 31. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Amtrak train crews begin required training on Mobile-to-New Orleans route

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amtrak train crews will begin required familiarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route by operating Amtrak locomotives and railcars between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans. This process will continue for several months, in conjunction with the freight railroads that will...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

City of Destin considers regulating helicopter tours

DESTIN, Fla. -- The city of Destin is trying to regulate helicopter tours. The city is meeting Monday night to discuss the ordinance. It includes directing flight patterns away from residential areas and beaches. The city is also trying to change the flight patterns after receiving numerous noise complaints about...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Man charged in fatal Beverly Parkway wreck was cited twice for speeding in 2022

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the December 2021 fatal wreck on Beverly Parkway was cited twice for speeding in the year following the crash. WEAR News reported earlier Tuesday that Zhonterius Jones, 23, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the December 3, 2021 wreck that killed 22-year-old Demarius Nickerson Sr. and 21-year-old Demetrius "DJ Meechie" Anderson. A 27-year-old man was also critically injured. All three were passengers in Jones' car.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...

