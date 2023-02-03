Read full article on original website
WEAR
Barriers placed near Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach following fatal incident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Barriers have been placed in front of the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach, just over a week after a 24-year-old Arkansas man died after driving off the pier. The county has also added additional signage to further clarify restrictive access to the pier. On...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola reopens 3 months after fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gulf Coast Seafood in Pensacola is opening Tuesday with a new food trailer more than three months after a devastating fire. The fire happened on October 31, 2022 at the market and restaurant at 2250 W 9 Mile Rd. The building was determined a total loss and...
WEAR
ECAT adds 3 new buses to fleet
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit added three new buses to its fleet Tuesday. The county held a ceremony at the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Fairfield Drive Tuesday morning. These are the first new buses in 10 years and include Wi-Fi. The county also promoted the...
WEAR
City announces 'Pensacola Intergalactic Airport' ahead of Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport made its annual temporary name change Tuesday morning ahead of Pensacon. The city is getting ready to welcome visitors from all over the world -- hence the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport. Pensacon 2023 is set for Feb. 24-26. Pensacon founder and chairman Mike Ensley says...
utv44.com
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
WEAR
Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
3 boats deemed complete loss after fire at Escambia Co. marina
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of […]
Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
Westbound span of Three Mile Bridge expected to open February 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The ‘General Daniel Chappie James Jr. Bridge’, commonly known as Three Mile Bridge, is expected to open February 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. Friday morning, lawmakers acknowledged the work that’s been done on the bridge during the first official drive over. “Today we want to celebrate those men and women, […]
WEAR
Man arrested for double-fatal December 2021 wreck on Beverly Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Pensacola man is charged for the December 2021 crash on Beverly Parkway that left two people dead. Zhonterius Jones, 23, was booked into Escambia County Jail Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 31. He faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
WEAR
Amtrak train crews begin required training on Mobile-to-New Orleans route
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amtrak train crews will begin required familiarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route by operating Amtrak locomotives and railcars between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans. This process will continue for several months, in conjunction with the freight railroads that will...
WEAR
2 wanted for questioning in homicide on Blue Angel Pkwy. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are wanted for questioning in a homicide last Tuesday in Escambia County. A victim was found shot dead last Tuesday morning at a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that Bryan Cherry, 47, and...
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia High School put on lockdown due to fight between students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News around 10:20 a.m. the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students. Deputies have responded to the school. Escambia County Public Schools says "based on information...
WEAR
City of Destin considers regulating helicopter tours
DESTIN, Fla. -- The city of Destin is trying to regulate helicopter tours. The city is meeting Monday night to discuss the ordinance. It includes directing flight patterns away from residential areas and beaches. The city is also trying to change the flight patterns after receiving numerous noise complaints about...
WEAR
Man charged in fatal Beverly Parkway wreck was cited twice for speeding in 2022
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the December 2021 fatal wreck on Beverly Parkway was cited twice for speeding in the year following the crash. WEAR News reported earlier Tuesday that Zhonterius Jones, 23, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the December 3, 2021 wreck that killed 22-year-old Demarius Nickerson Sr. and 21-year-old Demetrius "DJ Meechie" Anderson. A 27-year-old man was also critically injured. All three were passengers in Jones' car.
WEAR
Firefighter injured after responding to fire at Escambia County apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire at the Jasmine Creek Apartments in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Units were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 1800 block of E. Nine Mile Road at around 4:43...
WEAR
Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
