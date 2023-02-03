ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the December 2021 fatal wreck on Beverly Parkway was cited twice for speeding in the year following the crash. WEAR News reported earlier Tuesday that Zhonterius Jones, 23, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide for the December 3, 2021 wreck that killed 22-year-old Demarius Nickerson Sr. and 21-year-old Demetrius "DJ Meechie" Anderson. A 27-year-old man was also critically injured. All three were passengers in Jones' car.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO