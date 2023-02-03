ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake

Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo

A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory

Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo

How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]

In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again. Over 1 billion “Buffalo wings” (for lack of a better term) are expected to be consumed during the big game. And since we’re the home of the most iconic chicken wing, we know that there’s only one right way to eat those wings: with blue cheese.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes

Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings

The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York

If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Where Does Buffalo Rank On The Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List?

National Pizza Day is coming up this Friday (February 9th). The question is...if you are a pizza lover, are you in the perfect city to celebrate it?. If you ask a dog lover what the perfect dog breed is, they will all give you a different answer because there are so many different types and breeds to choose from. Do they like big dogs, small dogs, or dogs with no fur?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Be One Of The First To Test New Smart Carts At Wegmans

Wegmans is always on the edge of new technology. Now, you can be one of the first to test a new system that will replace the SCAN app. A couple of years ago, Wegmans rolled out what they called the SCAN app. It was an app that was meant to allow you to just scan your groceries and pay through the app itself. It completely eliminated the wait at the cash register. People LOVED IT. However, it had its fair share of problems - the biggest being theft. Unfortunately, not everyone was scanning everything that they were taking from the store. Hundreds of thousands of items went unscanned and cost them big time.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy