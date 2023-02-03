Read full article on original website
Related
labroots.com
How the Loss of a Protein May Improve Stroke Recovery
Astrocytes are named for their star shape, and these cells, once thought to be supporting players, are now being appreciated for the many roles they seem to serve. They help maintain the crucial blood-brain barrier, which helps nutrients reach the brain and keeps dangerous materials or pathogens out. Astrocytes support neurons, and eliminate metabolic waste. Astrocytes also seem to be critical to the transmission of signals in the brain through extensions called astrocyte tendrils. Within those tendrils is an abundant protein called Ezrin, which appears to be important to astrocyte function. Researchers have now learned more about the role of Ezrin in astrocytes, which we have known little about until now.
labroots.com
Tips and Standards for Pipette Calibration
Taking proper care of your pipettes is one of the critical factors affecting the quality of your work. Pipette performance can deteriorate over time due to drift of calibration, leakage, part wear, or contamination. The accuracy and precision of pipettes must be checked at regular intervals. Calibrating your pipettes is the only way to ensure they still work as intended.
labroots.com
Training insects to detect cancer
When it comes to detecting cancer, earlier is better. In fact, research overwhelmingly notes that earlier detection can lead to improved responses to treatment and potential improvement in quality of life and life expectancy. A variety of tools exist that are designed to detect cancer, including a range of blood...
labroots.com
Rapid Mammalian Cell Harvest for Antibody Purification
Monoclonal antibody expression systems typically utilise a signal peptide to ensure secretion of the antibody into the cell culture medium. Although this reduces the complexity of purification and avoids the need for cell disruption, it does require the use of expensive and/or time-consuming techniques to remove cells from antibody-containing cell culture medium. In this study, we describe our tests of Sartoclear Dynamics® Lab V, a novel system for rapid clarification of cell culture media without the need for centrifugation or any other costly equipment.
labroots.com
Processed Food Addiction Common in Older Americans
According to a new survey conducted by the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan, about 13% of adults between the ages of 50 and 80 meet the criteria for addiction to highly processed foods, and 44% of adults in this age range have at least one symptom of addiction to highly processed foods.
labroots.com
A new class of drugs to potentially stop the spread of malaria
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria is an illness caused by Plasmodium parasites which are spread through mosquito bites. Symptoms of malaria typically appear 10-15 days after the original mosquito bite and, if left untreated, can progress to severe infection and death within a 24-hour time frame.1 Symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, chills, and more.
labroots.com
Restoring Function to a Damaged Kidney
Kidney failure has a significant impact on public health; about 750,000 Americans and 2 million people around the world are affected every year. People can be treated with dialysis or a transplant, but there is a need for improved therapeutics. Scientists may have taken a significant step forward on that front; they have shown that by blocking the action of interleukin-11 (IL-11), a protein that regulates scar formation, kidney cells were able to regenerate and function normally again after disease or injury. The findings have been reported in Nature Communications.
labroots.com
Radiation counter-measuring, a treatment for oral mucositis: RRx-001
Oral mucositis is a side effect of radiation therapy to the head and neck. Symptoms of oral mucositis include dry mouth, thick saliva, mouth ulcers, bleeding, difficulty swallowing, talking, eating, and more.1 It can severely impact the quality of life of a patient undergoing cancer treatment. There is currently no official FDA-approved treatment for oral mucositis.
Comments / 0