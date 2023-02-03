Astrocytes are named for their star shape, and these cells, once thought to be supporting players, are now being appreciated for the many roles they seem to serve. They help maintain the crucial blood-brain barrier, which helps nutrients reach the brain and keeps dangerous materials or pathogens out. Astrocytes support neurons, and eliminate metabolic waste. Astrocytes also seem to be critical to the transmission of signals in the brain through extensions called astrocyte tendrils. Within those tendrils is an abundant protein called Ezrin, which appears to be important to astrocyte function. Researchers have now learned more about the role of Ezrin in astrocytes, which we have known little about until now.

