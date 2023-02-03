ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Beats Boston College to Continue Roller Coaster Season

Syracuse visited Boston College on Saturday, in a matchup of Big East rivals from long ago that has lost a bit of their luster over the years. Neither team looks headed for March Madness this season barring a big run in the ACC tournament, though Syracuse has stolen some tournament bids in their history.
Social Media Reacts to ESPN’s Explosive Jim Boeheim Interview

Syracuse beat Boston College yesterday in what felt like another run-of-the-mill SU-BC game. A little close, but the Orange eventually pulled away. Ho hum. While most of us were sound asleep last night (or watching St. Mary’s beat Gonzaga), ESPN college sports scoop king Pete Thamel got exclusive access to Jim Boeheim. And let’s just say what came out was rather interesting.
