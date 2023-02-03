GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most exciting parts of building a new home is creating the beautiful interior! Everything from wall colors to cabinets to flooring to plumbing fixtures and lighting and more! It’s fun but it’s a lot to think about! When you build with Interra Homes, part of the process involves going to their brand new design studio which they just completed! It’s bigger, it’s got more samples, and more technology, allowing you to see more options than ever before.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO