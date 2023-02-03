Read full article on original website
Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
PHOTOS: Driver missing after major crash on SH64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH64. “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt,” said […]
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
Sulphur Springs ‘Destination Imagination’ advances at Mesquite 2023
The Sulphur Springs Middle School competed in their first Destination Imagination (DI) competition on Saturday at Mesquite Poteet High School. The Middle School took four teams to compete and came home with two first place and two fourth place finishes. The Engineering team took 4th Place in their completion “Thrill...
How NOT Working with an Accredited Land Consultant Hurts You
As a buyer, you do not have to shell out money for a real estate agent. In other words, you do not pay for the agent (the seller does). However, you can lose money (maybe lots) by not working with one, especially one not experienced in agricultural land, farm, and ranch sales or 1031 Tax deferral exchanges. Picking the correct agent to assist you in a land transaction can be a critical investment.
PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply thief
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Tractor Supply. The man is described as a 6-foot-tall black male who was wearing blue overalls, a blue Gatsby style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to Gilmer Police Department. […]
Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale. Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 2/7
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we want to be there to help celebrate one of life’s special milestones: the birth of your baby. We created our Birthing Center with your family in mind. Our friendly and experienced physicians, midwife, and nurses are ready to provide the care you need before your delivery, during your stay and after your baby is born.
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck
1 killed in one-vehicle wreck Image ICY INTERSTATE — The exit off Interstate 30 to Cumby was covered with ice and made travel slow during the recent ice storm that struck the area. Photo courtesy Juan Ortiz Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat,...
Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends. She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door. Dorothy […]
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Paris Police Issues Murder Warrant
Paris Police have obtained a murder warrant for 18-year-old Dykalen Donnell Douglas. They are accusing him of fatally shooting Hireal Shawn Rios in the face Saturday afternoon following an argument in the 1300 block of West Cherry Street. At the time of the shooting, Douglas was driving a red 1997 Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas tags NZX2705. Douglas should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information about Douglas, call Paris police at 903-784-6688, Crimestoppers at 903-785 TIPS, or any law enforcement agency at 911.
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
Paris PD Investigating Choking, Threats
Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER. The 18-year-old victim reported her 25-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her by choking and threatening her with a hammer during an argument.
FAA preparing to investigate Gregg County plane crash
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A plane that crashed near the Gladewater Municipal Airport is now being monitored by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane crashed into a pond just east of the airport. Four people were in the plane when it went down, but DPS tells us they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. DPS will turn the site over to the FAA when they arrive.
Suspect Sought in Storage Shed Break-In
Sulphur Springs Police are looking for a man who broke into two climate-controlled storage buildings in the 700-block of Wildcat Way on Monday, Jan. 30, at about 1:05 am. The suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and several other items. A picture of the suspect is on our website. Anyone with information should contact Detective Estes at 903 885-7602.
